Woollahra Public School Principal Faces Court Over Assault and Intimidation Allegations

Woollahra Public School principal Kylie McKinnon is defending allegations of assaulting and intimidating a senior staff member. The case has been adjourned until December, and an acting principal is currently overseeing the school.

The principal of Woollahra Public School , Kylie McKinnon, is preparing to defend herself against charges of common assault and intimidation leveled against a senior colleague.

The alleged incident occurred on October 8th of the previous year at the school premises around 1 pm. Court documents reveal that McKinnon faces one count of common assault and one count of intimidation, with the prosecution alleging she attempted to instill fear of physical or mental harm in the staff member.

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, McKinnon was not taken into custody at the time; instead, she received a court attendance notice requiring her to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court. The case received a preliminary hearing on Friday, where a future court date was scheduled for December 16th. McKinnon’s legal representation indicated that the hearing is anticipated to last approximately three hours and will include testimony from an additional witness.

Currently, McKinnon is on leave from her position at Woollahra Public School, a role she assumed in 2023. During her absence, Heather Strachan, the principal of Botany Public School, is serving as the relieving principal, ensuring the continued operation and support of the school community. A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education affirmed that the department is committed to providing ongoing support to both staff and students at Woollahra Public School throughout this period.

The department’s statement underscores their dedication to maintaining a stable and supportive learning environment despite the ongoing legal proceedings. McKinnon’s career within the NSW Department of Education includes a previous tenure at Hurstville Grove Infants School. Notably, in May of the preceding year, she received commendation from Murat Dizdar, the secretary of the NSW Department of Education, for her leadership in guiding Woollahra Public School to a historic victory in the Da Vinci Decathlon.

This achievement marked the first time a public school had won the prestigious academic competition since its inception in 2002, highlighting the dedication and success of both students and staff under McKinnon’s guidance. The Da Vinci Decathlon is a nationally recognized academic contest that challenges students in years 5 through 11 with collaborative, problem-solving tasks.

Further evidence and documentation are being exchanged between the police prosecution and McKinnon’s defense team, with a brief mention of the case scheduled for a later date at the Downing Centre Local Court. The situation remains under review, and the Department of Education is focused on ensuring minimal disruption to the educational experience of the students at Woollahra Public School.

The long delay until the December hearing underscores the complexities of the case and the need for thorough preparation by both sides. McKinnon maintains her innocence and is determined to clear her name, while the alleged victim is seeking justice and resolution to the distressing incident. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have significant implications for all parties involved and for the wider school community





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Woollahra Public School Kylie Mckinnon Assault Intimidation Downing Centre Local Court

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