Woolworths Manager Reveals Pre-Planned Price Hikes and 'Fake' Discounts

A Woolworths manager testified in court that price increases followed by discounts were often pre-planned at the request of suppliers, with the supermarket risking losing products if it didn't comply. The ACCC alleges this practice misled shoppers.

A senior manager at Woolworths has revealed a concerning practice of pre-planned price manipulation, admitting that price increases followed by advertised discounts were often orchestrated at the behest of product suppliers.

Sam Woodcock, a nine-year veteran in Woolworths management, testified in the Federal Court in Sydney as part of a case brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) against the supermarket giant. The core allegation centers around misleading shoppers through artificially inflated prices, briefly maintained, then reduced and marketed as discounts, despite the 'discounted' price actually being higher than the original, pre-inflation price. The case focuses on instances like the pricing of Carman’s fruit and nut muesli bars.

These bars were consistently sold at $9 from January 2021 until late March 2022. Subsequently, the price was increased by 22 percent to $11, a price point sustained for only 32 days. Following this brief increase, the bars were included in Woolworths’ “Prices Dropped” program and sold for $10. The supermarket prominently displayed the $10 price alongside the “Prices Dropped” promotional stickers, comparing it to the previous $11 price.

The ACCC contends that this practice is deceptive, as the muesli bars were advertised as discounted at $10, even though this price represented a $1, or 11 percent, increase compared to the price just 33 days prior. This $10 price, accompanied by the promotional labels, remained in effect for an extended period of 374 days, consistently referencing the short-lived $11 price as the benchmark.

Woodcock’s testimony confirmed that these price fluctuations were not organic but rather a pre-determined strategy agreed upon with the supplier, Carman’s, to create the illusion of a discount. He explained that Carman’s proactively proposed temporary price increases across its product range, specifically to facilitate inclusion in Woolworths’ “Prices Dropped” program. Under questioning, Woodcock further elaborated on the power dynamic between Woolworths and its suppliers.

He stated that rejecting a supplier’s proposed price increase carried the risk of losing access to their products altogether. According to Woodcock, if Woolworths failed to implement a supplier’s requested price change within their system, the supplier could choose to discontinue supplying that product to the supermarket. He emphasized that maintaining product availability on shelves was a paramount concern for Woolworths at the time.

This admission highlights a potential vulnerability in the supermarket’s supply chain, suggesting that the pursuit of product availability may have incentivized compliance with potentially misleading pricing practices. The court proceedings have also revealed some tension, with Justice Michael O’Bryan expressing frustration with the ACCC’s line of questioning and the direction of the case. He questioned the relevance of certain inquiries and suggested the ACCC might be constructing a “straw man” argument, failing to directly address Woolworths’ defense.

O’Bryan also raised concerns about over-analyzing the average shopper’s thought process and whether the “was” price on the promotional labels genuinely misled customers. The case raises significant questions about transparency in supermarket pricing and the potential for manipulation to influence consumer behavior





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Woolworths ACCC Pricing Discounts Misleading Competition Suppliers Retail

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Absolute tsunami’ of price rise requests led Woolworths to change internal rulesIn the second day of Woolworths’ court stand-off with the consumer watchdog, some of the rules governing the “Prices Dropped” program have emerged.

Read more »

Woolworths’ ‘Prices Dropped’ rules intended to prevent ‘gaming’ the promotional system, executive tells courtSenior manager at supermarket giant gives evidence on day two of case brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

Read more »

‘Absolute tsunami’ of price rise requests led Woolworths to change internal rulesIn the second day of Woolworths’ court stand-off with the consumer watchdog, some of the rules governing the “Prices Dropped” program have emerged.

Read more »

‘Absolute tsunami’ of price rise requests led Woolworths to change internal rulesIn the second day of Woolworths’ court stand-off with the consumer watchdog, some of the rules governing the “Prices Dropped” program have emerged.

Read more »

Woolworths executive says 'prices dropped' rules changed as inflation grewThe ACCC claims the discounted prices were often the same or higher than the original shelf prices.

Read more »

Woolworths Manager Defends 'Prices Dropped' Program Amid ACCC CaseA senior Woolworths manager testified in a case brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, defending changes to rules governing the 'Prices Dropped' promotional program. The ACCC alleges Woolworths inflated prices before applying discounts, misleading consumers. The manager explained the policy changes were made in response to rising inflation.

Read more »