Woolworths Trial Facial Recognition To Combat Store Violence In Canberra

Woolworths plans to trial facial recognition technology in Canberra stores to protect staff from repeat offenders, with implementation possible by late November 2026.

Woolworths has announced a potential pilot program for facial recognition technology at its Woden and Gungahlin supermarkets in Canberra, aiming to enhance security for employees against violent offenders. The supermarket chain is currently consulting with staff at these specific locations, with plans to implement the system by the end of November 2026 if the initiative receives internal approval.

Targeting Repeat Offenders With Biometric Scanning

Sarah Faorlin, the head of violence prevention at Woolworths, confirmed that the trial is designed to identify known repeat violent, abusive, or threatening offenders who frequent these retail locations. The technology targets individuals subject to Workplace Protection Orders in the Australian Capital Territory. The primary objective is to actively monitor for these specific individuals to ensure the safety of team members and other customers within the store environment.

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When customers enter either the Woden or Gungahlin locations, their faces will be scanned to create a temporary biometric profile. This profile is immediately cross-referenced against a watch list containing records of repeat violent and aggressive offenders. The system is engineered to process this check rapidly, ensuring minimal delay for genuine shoppers while maintaining high security standards for staff protection.

Union Support And Strict Data Deletion Protocols

If the biometric scan detects no match with the watch list, the system automatically deletes the customer's biometric profile within one second. This strict data retention policy ensures that innocent shoppers are not tracked or stored in any long-term database. Bernie Smith, the NSW and ACT Secretary of the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association, clarified that police will not be called for every scan alert, but only when a workplace protection order has been breached.

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Mr. Smith emphasized that police intervention is necessary only when a criminal offense has occurred, such as the violation of a Workplace Protection Order. He acknowledged the high levels of violence in the two target stores, citing an incident where a union member was assaulted with a baseball bat near the Woden location. The union supports the trial provided it operates within very strict guidelines and clear social licensing protocols.

National Rise In Unacceptable Incidents Drives Response

The decision to implement this security measure comes as Woolworths reports a significant 460 per cent increase in unacceptable incidents across its stores nationwide since 2020. Ms. Faorlin highlighted the appalling nature of unprovoked violence against staff who are simply trying to perform their daily duties. She described the retail workforce as fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters, stressing the company's commitment to ensuring every team member returns home safely.

The Australian Capital Territory was the first jurisdiction to introduce Workplace Protection Orders in 2016 to prevent and reduce workplace violence. Woolworths has reported great success in utilizing these legal orders in the territory. However, the company views the assessment of facial recognition technology as a necessary additional layer of protection to further safeguard employees from repeat offenders.

Transparency Measures And Implementation Timeline

Woolworths plans to maintain transparency throughout the trial by displaying clear signage outside the two supermarkets. This signage will inform customers that biometric scanning is in use and outline the privacy protections in place. The company is currently in active consultation with store teams to determine if they wish to proceed with the technology.

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Should the consultation process yield a positive response from the staff, the facial recognition technology could be fully operational by the end of the month. This rapid deployment timeline reflects the urgency with which Woolworths is addressing the rising threat of violence against retail workers in the Canberra region.