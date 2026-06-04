Workers Remove Plastic Waste Ahead of World Environment Day, Protests Continue Globally

Workers are removing large volumes of plastic and household waste that threaten marine ecosystems and affect fishers' livelihoods, ahead of World Environment Day. Protests are continuing globally, including against a luxury resort project backed by Jared Kushner and in anticipation of the G7 summit.

Workers remove large volumes of plastic and household waste that threaten marine ecosystems and affect fishers' livelihoods, ahead of World Environment Day . In other news, the first test between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground has begun, with MCC members queuing outside the ground.

Protests against a luxury resort project backed by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, have entered their fourth day, with demonstrators confronting police at the protected Narta lagoon. A group has made clear its support for Peru's presidential candidate for the Juntos por el Perú party, Roberto Sánchez. A pedestrian passes a building with its windows boarded up to protect the facade in anticipation of protests against the G7 summit in nearby Évian.

A police officer received help after being injured during a protest by the National Coordination of Education Workers. Young men picked their way through rubble to see what they could rescue after the destruction of the Port-Bouet neighbourhood during an eviction operation. Demonstrators took part in a protest called by the main unions amid a 24-hour general strike over proposed labour changes





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World Environment Day Plastic Waste Protests G7 Summit Luxury Resort Project

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