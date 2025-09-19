World Athletics Defends DSD Regulations Amidst Ongoing Controversy

World Athletics continues to defend its regulations requiring athletes with Differences of Sex Development (DSD) to lower testosterone levels, citing data on overrepresentation of DSD athletes in elite competitions and aiming to protect the integrity of women's sports. The rules have sidelined athletes like Caster Semenya and Christine Mboma, leading to ongoing debate about fairness and inclusion.

Caster Semenya , a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been sidelined from elite competition since World Athletics implemented regulations mandating that athletes with Differences of Sex Development ( DSD ) lower their testosterone levels. This ongoing controversy highlights the complex intersection of sports, science, and gender identity, sparking debates about fairness, inclusion, and the very definition of 'female' in athletic contexts.

The core issue revolves around the competitive advantage perceived to be held by athletes with DSD, who possess a 46 XY karyotype, indicating male testes, yet were identified as female at birth. World Athletics, the governing body for track and field, argues that this advantage compromises the integrity of female competitions. Their stance is rooted in data suggesting a disproportionate representation of DSD athletes in major international finals, fueling their determination to safeguard the biological distinctions within women's sports and attract more women to enter a sport with the conviction that there is no biological glass ceiling. The rules have had profound consequences, particularly for athletes like Semenya and Christine Mboma, who have been unable to compete at the highest levels since their implementation. This has prompted criticism and legal challenges, raising questions about discrimination and the impact of these regulations on the athletes' careers and mental well-being. \Data presented by Dr. Stéphane Bermon, head of health and science at World Athletics, to a scientific panel in Japan, provided key insights into the governing body's reasoning. Bermon emphasized the need for testosterone level regulations, citing data collected over 25 years that revealed the over-representation of DSD athletes in elite competitions. He stated there have been approximately 50-60 cases of DSD in athletics, with 135 DSD finalists in elite international events between 2000 and 2023. He also presented evidence indicating that DSD cases are 151.9 times more likely to occur among elite athletes than expected in the general population. The figures, derived from anti-doping tests, have led to a stringent emphasis on biological sex at the elite level. According to Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, the governing body's main focus is to protect the integrity of women’s sport and ensure that only biologically female athletes compete in the female category. This principle underscores the underlying belief that biological sex should be a defining factor in eligibility for women's events. These regulations directly affect athletes like Semenya and Mboma, whose achievements have been followed by new regulations with no possibility to compete at the highest level. The implementation of these measures is intended to ensure fairness in athletic competitions and safeguard the overall integrity of women's sports. \The scientific and ethical considerations surrounding these regulations are complex. The discovery of the SRY gene and the role of testosterone in athletic performance are relevant points that have led to discussions within the scientific community. While World Athletics defends its policies as necessary to maintain fairness and the integrity of women’s sport, the decisions have faced significant criticism. The primary concern revolves around the potential for discrimination and the impact on athletes whose bodies do not conform to conventional ideas of 'female.' There's a question of whether these rules are effective in leveling the playing field or if they perpetuate discrimination. The debate also highlights the limitations of binary categorizations in a world where biological diversity exists. The evolving nature of sports science, medical understanding, and societal attitudes necessitates an ongoing review of these policies. It is important to balance the desire for fair competition with the need to protect the rights and opportunities of all athletes. The impact on individual athletes, like Semenya and Mboma, cannot be overlooked, and the regulations' fairness and long-term consequences warrant continuous evaluation and ethical discussion. The ongoing challenge is to create an environment that fosters both fair competition and inclusion, accommodating the multifaceted nature of sex and gender in sports





