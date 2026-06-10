World Cup 2026: Infantino's 'Happy Barbarians' Remark, England Win, Messi Returns in Warm-ups

As the 2026 World Cup nears its kick-off, FIFA President Gianni Infantino's comments about fan invasions contrast with controversies surrounding team delegations. Meanwhile, England secured a strong warm-up win and Lionel Messi marked his return from injury with a penalty goal in Argentina's final preparation match.

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues with just over a day until the tournament's opening match. The build-up has been overshadowed by controversy, including the barring of Somali referee Omar Artan, the denial of entry to members of Iran's entourage and the withdrawal of their ticket allocation, as well as the lengthy detention upon arrival of Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein.

Critics note FIFA's usual insistence on imposing stringent requirements on host nations appears to have been absent in these instances. Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the anticipated influx of fans in the United States during the tournament's launch event in Los Angeles.

In a characteristically colorful remark, Infantino warned that the US would be "invaded" by a "horde of barbarians," though he quickly clarified they would be "happy barbarians," adding that fans of all ages would have their faces painted in their national colors and simply want to enjoy the event. On the pitch, England concluded their final warm-up friendly with a commanding 3-0 victory over Iceland in Auburn, Alabama.

In a separate match, Lionel Messi made his return from a hamstring injury, coming off the bench for Argentina in the second half. He converted a penalty to score his team's second goal in a 2-0 win over a local side. Valentin Barco had opened the scoring early in the eighth minute, and Thiago Almada sealed the victory with a third goal late in the game.

These matches serve as the final preparations for several national teams before the tournament commences





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