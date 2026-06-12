World Cup Opener Signals Long Matches; South Korea and Czechia Prepare for Group A Clash

The opening match of the World Cup, played in mild conditions, already hinted at a tournament where games could regularly exceed two hours due to stoppages and mandatory breaks. Meanwhile, Group A continues with a contest between South Korea, a seasoned but wounded Asian powerhouse, and Czechia, a nation returning after a long absence, setting the stage for a strategically complex encounter.

Even in relatively temperate conditions, and with few stoppages in play, the World Cup 's opening game still felt like a slog, which is likely to have set the tone for the tournament.

With Fifa's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks taken despite temperatures of just 22 degrees, the Brazilian referee, Wilton Sampaoi, did not blow his half-time whistle until 55 minutes after kick-off, even though just four minutes of added time had been played. It seems almost inevitable that all matches in this competition will stretch over two hours and niggly contests with multiple stoppages played in hot conditions could end up lasting far longer. The design was inspired by a volcano.

The exterior features a sloping parkland that rises up to the stadium's upper levels, with the white roof designed to resemble a cloud hovering over the summit. The seating inside is arranged like a red crater. Known outside the World Cup as Estadio Akron, it is located in the city of Zapopan, part of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area in the state of Jalisco. It is the home of Liga MX side Chivas De Guadalajara.

Kick-off in this Group A clash at Estadio Guadalajara is 8pm local time (10pm EST / 3am BST / 12pm AEST). With a celebrated victory, the second of the tournament's 104 matches looks set to be a more muted affair. It features two sides in indifferent form with modest expectations opening their campaigns during the graveyard shift at the competition's second smallest venue. South Korea bring pedigree but confidence dented by a couple of friendly hammerings.

This is their 12th visit to the finals (an Asian record) and their 11th in succession (the fifth best active streak). They've won at least one match at five of the past six tournaments, progressing out of the group phase on three occasions, including in Qatar. But a 5-0 defeat to Brazil last year and a 4-0 trouncing by Ivory Coast in March has tempered ambitions.

Son Heung-min remains the focal point but the near-34 year old is no longer the devastating attacking force of his prime and has yet to find the back of the net in this season's MLS. Other household names include Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lee Kang-in, and Bayern Munich man mountain Kim Min-jae. Both are regular starters for their clubs in domestic competitions but are forced to settle for places on the bench in the Champions League.

Czechia return to the finals for the first time since 2006 and it's only their second appearance since the break-up of Czechoslovakia. They qualified by the narrowest of margins, winning consecutive playoff penalty shootouts. Patrik Schick is the standout, the Bayer Leverkusen striker averaging a goal every other game at international level. Tomáš Souček is prominent in midfield, and Vladimír Coufal is important on the right.

Both will be familiar to fans of West Ham United. At 74, Miroslav Koubek becomes the oldest coach in World Cup history tonight, but he will hold that record for barely two days, when 78 year old Dick Advocaat takes his seat in the Curaçao dugout





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Football Soccer Tournament Match Duration Stadium Group A South Korea Czechia Son Heung-Min Patrik Schick

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Golden goal: Siphiwe Tshabalala for South Africa v Mexico at the 2010 World CupThe article reflects on South Africa's hosting of the 2010 World Cup, focusing on the national pride and unity sparked by the tournament. It highlights the opening game, the iconic goal by Siphiwe Tshabalala, and the atmosphere created by fans, despite prior concerns about the country's readiness. The piece captures a moment of collective hope and the "Feel it" spirit that permeated the nation.

Read more »

Somali referee barred from US for World Cup is handed Super Cup final by UefaOmar Artan, the Somali referee prevented from officiating at the World Cup, will take charge of the Super Cup in August, Uefa has announced

Read more »

Mexico vs South Africa: Azteca Stadium, World Cup 2026The first game of the World Cup 2026 is between Mexico and South Africa at the Azteca Stadium. The stadium has a rich history, hosting memorable matches and tournaments. The atmosphere is hyped up, with many people already present at the stadium before the kick-off.

Read more »

Shakira headlines World Cup opening ceremony, as Mexico takes lead against South AfricaThe FIFA World Cup 2026 has kicked off with music, fireworks and colour as Mexico City hosted a star-studded opening ceremony.

Read more »