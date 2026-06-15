World Cup Roundup: Egypt Stuns Belgium, Cape Verde Holds Spain, and Day 5 Preview

Emam Ashour's stunning goal gives Egypt hope for first World Cup win; Cape Verde's heroic 0-0 draw against Spain highlights African debut; Day 5 features key matchups including Iran vs New Zealand.

Emam Ashour has just put his Egypt in the best possible position to win a first World Cup match with a frankly exquisite strike from the edge of the box.

Ashour picks up an excellent ball from Mo Salah on the left wing and drifts inside, takes one touch and then bends his finish into the corner. Thibaut Courtois, who was in a decent position in the middle of his goal, was flummoxed - and that's saying something. The goal sent Egyptian fans into raptures, and it could be the moment that turns their tournament around after early struggles.

Belgium, meanwhile, now face an uphill battle to salvage points from a match they were expected to dominate. Earlier in the day, Cape Verde announced themselves on the World Cup stage with a stunning 0-0 draw against Spain, frustrating the European champions who dominated possession and had 27 goal attempts but could find no way past 40-year-old keeper Vozinha.

The African side built a blue-shirted barricade in front of Vozinha and dared Spain, who dominated almost everything in the Group H draw except the scoreline, to find a way through. Spain had almost 75 per cent possession, but Cape Verde's first match at a World Cup became a heroic exercise in resistance, discipline and occasional survival.

At the final whistle, Vozinha was named player of the match and left the pitch in tears after a performance that turned him into the face of Cape Verde's historic night. For Spain, it had uncomfortable echoes of their 2022 World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco: endless passing, a defensive wall at the other end and a growing sense that all the possession in the world means little if the penalty area is locked shut and you cannot find the keys.

Cape Verde defended deep from the start in a five-man low block, often crowding their own box with almost the entire team. Spain moved the ball from side to side, probing for cracks, but the African debutants were organised, stubborn and impressively calm under pressure. It's day five of the World Cup, but who's counting? The only thing we're counting here in Australia is the number of Socceroos goals against Turkey.

In the words of Nestory Irankunda: 'Who scored the goals? We scored the goals.

' Too right, sir. But no, there's other action to soak up today. One game has already been played, with Spain held to a scoreless draw by debutants Cape Verde. A bit more on that shortly.

Belgium v Egypt has just kicked off in Seattle, and we'll keep you updated on that. At 8am AEST Saudi Arabia take on Uruguay in Miami.

Then, in the most newsworthy and politically charged match of the day, Iran meet New Zealand in Los Angeles. In between it all, we'll bring you all the latest news from around the grounds (across three countries) and the latest stories on Australia's preparation to face co-hosts the US this weekend. The tournament is heating up, and every match brings fresh drama.

Cape Verde's resilience has already made them fan favorites, while Egypt's young star Ashour is writing his own script. As the group stages unfold, the world watches to see which underdogs will rise and which favorites will fall. With so much action packed into a single day, football fans are in for a treat





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