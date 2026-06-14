World Cup Shocks as Qatar Snatch Late Draw Against Switzerland and Brazil Held by Morocco

In a dramatic day of World Cup action, Qatar earned their first-ever point with a last-minute equaliser against Group B favourites Switzerland, while Brazil could only draw with Morocco. The results leave the group wide open.

In a stunning turn of events at the World Cup , Qatar secured a dramatic late equaliser to hold Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in Group B . The match, held at Levi's Stadium in California before a crowd of 67,966, saw Breel Embolo put the Europeans ahead from the penalty spot in the first half.

However, Boualem Khoukhi's header deep into stoppage time earned Qatar their first ever point in the tournament, leaving the Swiss feeling as though they had suffered a defeat. In another Group B fixture, Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in New Jersey. Vinicius Junior cancelled out Ismael Saibari's early goal for the African side. The results have thrown the group standings into disarray, with all four teams now separated by a single point after two matches.

Qatar's players erupted in joyous celebration after Khoukhi's goal, many falling to the ground in disbelief. Coach Julen Lopetegui praised his team's mentality and discipline, acknowledging a degree of luck but highlighting the importance of belief. For Switzerland, the result was a major setback. They dominated possession and created numerous chances but failed to convert, ultimately paying a heavy price.

Embolo's goal, scored just over a week after he overcame a visa delay to join the squad, briefly ignited the Swiss fans. His earlier penalty came after Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouled him; Abunada was knocked unconscious for a couple of minutes but continued after treatment. Despite the Swiss control and several other opportunities, they could not find a winner and were left to rue missed chances.

The second match saw Brazil, the pre-tournament favourites, struggle to break down a resilient Moroccan defence. Saibari gave Morocco a shock lead before Vinicius Junior equalised, but Brazil too were made to look ordinary. The draws mean both Group B matches ended in 1-1 stalemates. The venue, Levi's Stadium, is the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and had hosted the Super Bowl only months prior, though thousands of seats were empty for this World Cup clash.

The conditions were unseasonably warm, with sprinklers used during a first-half break. Switzerland's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made key saves, including from Edmilson Junior early on and Ahmed Alaaeldin late in the game. The performance raises serious questions about the credentials of both Switzerland and Brazil, while Qatar and Morocco will take immense confidence from their hard-earned points. The group is now perfectly poised for a decisive final matchday





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