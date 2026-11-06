L'Occitane Spa Opens in Sydney as Etihad Expands Flights and Queen Elizabeth Returns

Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour has opened Australia's first L'Occitane en Provence Spa. Etihad will double Sydney-Abu Dhabi flights, and Cunard's Queen Elizabeth will return to Australia in 2029.

Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour has opened Australia's first L'Occitane en Provence Spa, offering Provence-style pampering with harbour views in its Couples Suite. The spa provides an alternative to flying to Marseille, with almond oil treatments, lavender-scented steam and hours of privacy.

If a Greek holiday feels far off, an ABBA-fuelled shortcut arrives in March 2027. Mamma Mia! The Party sets up Nikos' taverna at Sydney Event Centre at The Star Sydney. Guests enjoy a sunset-to-late four-course Greek feast, live theatre and ABBA's greatest hits before the taverna becomes a glittering '70s disco.

Also read First jabs exchanged in Sydney to Hobart rivalry

Aman Launches Private Jet Expeditions

Tickets go on sale November 12. Ultra-luxury brand Aman has unveiled five Private-Jet Expeditions for 2028, created with specialist operator Remote Lands. Each journey is limited to just 16 to 18 guests. The itineraries pair stays at Aman's discreet sanctuaries with private aviation and access to cultural experiences that are difficult to arrange independently.

Advertisement

Two new journeys lead the program. Cultural Treasures of Asia is a 15-night trip through Japan, Cambodia, China, Bhutan and India. From Islands to Ancient Worlds is a 17-night expedition spanning eight destinations, from Japan and the Philippines to Montenegro and Turkey. Expect helicopter flights over Angkor, encounters with Japanese traditions and a hike to Bhutan's Tiger's Nest Monastery.

Prices are available on request from Aman. Etihad will double its Sydney-Abu Dhabi service from December 15, adding four weekly flights to bring the route to two departures daily. This means easier connections to European cities including London, Paris and Rome. The extra frequency also makes a stopover more tempting, with Etihad's program offering a complimentary one- or two-night hotel stay and the oasis city of Al Ain now in the mix.

Copacabana Palace Unveils Dior Spa

The Copacabana Palace in Rio has given its legendary Pool Wing a five-storey overhaul, complete with Latin America's first Dior Spa. The wellness club offers Brazilian jiu-jitsu studios and a post-sun facial conceived with renowned dermatologist Dr Maria Bussade. Dior's Rio connection goes back to 1961, when Marc Bohan presented a couture collection in the hotel's gardens. Cunard's iconic Queen Elizabeth will return to Australian waters during its 2029 World Voyage.

The ship will call at Fremantle, Kangaroo Island, Melbourne and Burnie before an overnight stay in Sydney and a crossing to New Zealand. Travellers can join for shorter stretches, including a nine-night Fremantle-to-Sydney voyage departing March 16, 2029, or continue across the Pacific to Los Angeles. In this week's travel news, the new L'Occitane spa brings a taste of Provence to Sydney Harbour, while Etihad expands European connections and Cunard's Queen Elizabeth prepares for a royal return.

Advertisement

These developments offer fresh options for travellers seeking luxury, convenience and adventure in the coming years.