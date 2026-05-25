World Health Organization Director-General warns of Ebola outbreak outpacing response efforts in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern over the fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, stating that it is outpacing response efforts. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has resulted in 220 suspected deaths and is declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO. The insecurity and instability in the DRC's Ituri and North Kivu provinces, where the outbreak is primarily occurring, are complicating the containment efforts. Local health facilities in some regions have been attacked, and health workers are facing attacks and fleeing patients as the virus spreads rapidly. The influx of money and manpower into the affected areas has sparked local suspicions about the real motives behind the outbreak, with some members of the population denying the existence of the disease and wanting to claim the bodies of suspected and/or confirmed cases.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern over the fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda , stating that it is outpacing response efforts.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has resulted in 220 suspected deaths and is declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO. The insecurity and instability in the DRC's Ituri and North Kivu provinces, where the outbreak is primarily occurring, are complicating the containment efforts. Local health facilities in some regions have been attacked, and health workers are facing attacks and fleeing patients as the virus spreads rapidly.

The influx of money and manpower into the affected areas has sparked local suspicions about the real motives behind the outbreak, with some members of the population denying the existence of the disease and wanting to claim the bodies of suspected and/or confirmed cases





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Bundibugyo Strain Of Ebola World Health Organization Insecurity And Instability Local Health Facilities Attacks On Health Facilities Fleeing Patients Influx Of Money And Manpower Local Suspicions Denial Of The Disease Claiming Bodies

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