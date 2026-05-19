World Health Organization Expresses Concern Over Increasing Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) expresses deep concern regarding the escalating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and declares it a public health emergency of international concern. Humanitarian efforts and the delivery of emergency medical supplies are ongoing to support healthcare workers in the affected regions, but the availability of a vaccine remains uncertain. The increased conflict and resource limitations in inconvenient-to-access regions contribute to the spread and difficulties in controlling it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports 26 more suspected Ebola-related deaths in the past 24 hours, highlighting a worrying escalation of the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The cases are primarily concentrated in difficult-to-access areas affected by ongoing conflicts, where resources are scarce. WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expresses deep concern about the 'scale and speed' of the epidemic, which has now surpassed the 130 fatalities. The organization has declared the current surge a public health emergency of international concern. The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, responsible for the outbreak, lacks a vaccine or therapeutic treatment.

The DRC has experienced a total of 17 Ebola outbreaks to date. Humanitarian efforts, including the delivery of emergency medical supplies and reinforcements, are ongoing to support healthcare workers in the affected regions.

However, a vaccine candidate called Ervebo is being considered, but it may take several months to become available. In difficult-to-reach areas, healthcare workers are digging new graves for the deceased, facing high levels of exposure and limited protective equipment. United Nations (UN) efforts have been restricted due to a decrease in international aid, particularly from the USA under Trump's administration.

Despite pleas from Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege for the reopening of the Goma airport, aid organizations are struggling with diminishing resources





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Health Organization Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo Various Efforts Humanitarian Aide Vaccine Candidate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WHO declares global health emergency in Congo, Uganda outbreak of EbolaThe World Health Organisation has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is a public health emergency of international concern.

Read more »

World Health Organization declares Ebola outbreak in Central Africa an emergency of international concern, raising potential for widespread impact in urban settingsThe World Health Organization has declared the current Ebola outbreak in Central Africa an emergency of international concern, citing around 250 suspected cases and 80 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The number of reported cases might not accurately represent the true extent of the outbreak due to cases possibly concealed. Jane Halton, the current chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, explains that this outbreak resembles an iceberg, with a larger volume of cases and deaths remaining hidden. She also warns that if the virus spreads to densely populated urban environments, particularly in Central Africa, it poses a significant threat to global health.

Read more »

World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Eastern DRC a Public Health Emergency of International ConcernSix years after the last public Ebola outbreak in Ituri province, a new outbreak has occurred, with over 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths reported, along with two deaths in Uganda. The majority of deaths and cases have been reported in Ituri province, with a history of conflict between Hema and Lendu militia groups. The economic impact and public health measures are major concerns.

Read more »

Ebola treatment centres open in Congo as WHO sends teamThe cash-strapped World Health Organization is sending a team of experts to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as hundreds of cases of Ebola are suspected.

Read more »