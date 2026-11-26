World No.560 Haydn Barron carded an eight-under-par 64 to lead the Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes, while Cam Davis sits at five under after a difficult year.

World No.560 Haydn Barron carded an eight-under-par 64 to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes in Sydney on Thursday.

The relatively unknown golfer from Perth, who had an extra shot of espresso before play, made nine birdies and one bogey in the third group of the day. New Zealand's Kazuma Kobori and American MJ Maguire are two shots back, while Cam Davis is the next best Australian at five under. Only two Australians were inside the top 10 by the end of the day.

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It is the first Australian PGA Championship held in Sydney since 1998, with Queensland having hosted the tournament for more than a quarter of a century. Barron plays on the HotelPlanner Tour, the second-tier men's professional tour in Europe. He has spent much of the past few years away from the spotlight but made the most of his chances on a warm Sydney day, picking up birdies on all four par-fives.

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The West Australian said the putter was definitely hot and he holed a couple of nice ones. He praised the quality of the greens and admitted he has come close many times in Australia, always wondering whether he can get it done. Barron added that he has played about 31 events in the last 12 months, including roughly 16 in Australia and 14 on the Challenge Tour, and knows his game is in a good place.

He said it is just a matter of keeping his body in a good place. Davis produced the most encouraging performance of the afternoon, sleeping in his childhood bed on the Northern Beaches. The 31-year-old Sydneysider has endured a dramatic fall down the world rankings and revealed his love for the game had hit an all-time low.

Cam Davis career struggles

In 2024 he had rocketed to No.38 in the world but came into this week at No.425 after making just eight cuts in 23 starts on the PGA Tour this year. Davis, who won the 2017 Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club with a closing 64, has been a fixture on the PGA Tour since earning his card in 2018. But the past 18 months have been the most challenging of the two-time PGA Tour winner's professional career.

His five-under-par 67 was not quite the eight-under 62 he shot at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, but its significance should not be underestimated given his recent struggles. On a course he knows well, Davis made five birdies in his opening 14 holes before dropping a shot on the par-five 17th.

He made amends with a birdie on the last and said it was nice to play a relatively stress-free round for a change, fuelled by his mum's lamb roast the previous evening. Davis said he has had a really rough last 18 months and a really big hump with the game. He reached a point where he felt every single week he had to play amazingly just to make the cut.

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The stress of trying to maintain his status almost overwhelms the excitement of trying to win golf tournaments, and his love for the game probably hit its lowest point. He felt his job was in jeopardy and this year finally caught up to him. Davis said it is very easy to get sucked in when watching guys play incredible golf week in, week out, around you.

Australian stars perform

He said all he can do is keep working hard and the good stuff will come. Min Woo Lee shot four under, Elvis Smylie two under, and Adam Scott and Cam Smith both finished one under as the Australian drawcards negotiated devilish pin positions and slick greens.

Smith recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the third and fourth holes to grind his way into red figures in front of healthy galleries, many of whom enjoyed the bars at the party hole at the par-three 15th. He was frustrated by the performance of the club that has so often been his greatest weapon: his putter. Smith said it was pretty good considering the start but the putter felt really weird today.

Adam Scott putting struggles

Given how he played this year, he was thinking here we go again, but he was able to turn it around in tricky conditions. He said it would be nice to get some greens tomorrow that are a little bit more receptive in the morning and give yourself a few more chances. The tournament precedes next week's Australian Open in Melbourne.