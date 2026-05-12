Lowback snap was the theme for this fall. The world's biggest capsule collection from Levi's, featuring over 100 styles designed by Stella McCartney, dropped at a Target store at the Junction Zone, San Diego, USA. The Target store location is unknown.

Georgia’s Merab Sharikadze gets 11-year ban for role in urine-swapping rugby doping scandal World Rugby found evidence of urine sample swaps Persian Gulf News - 2500 characters Six of Georgia’s men’s team and a medical official were handed lengthy bans Their former captain, Merab Sharikadze , suspended for 11 years Merab Sharikadze received the longest ban with an 11-year suspension The investigation code-named Operation Obsidian was launched before the 2023 World Cup No firm proof of attempts to mask the use of performance-enhancing substances Evidence of urine sample substitutions Merab Sharikadze was pursuing a career as a mixed martial arts fighter No firm proof was uncovered of attempts to mask the use of performance-enhancing substances but World Rugby did find evidence that urine sample substitutions had taken place to conceal non- performance-enhancing substances such as cannabis and tramado.

Georgia’s Merab Sharikadze gets 11-year ban for role in urine-swapping rugby doping scandal World Rugby found evidence of urine sample swaps Persian Gulf News - 2500 characters Six of Georgia’s men’s team and a medical official were handed lengthy bans Their former captain, Merab Sharikadze, suspended for 11 years Merab Sharikadze received the longest ban with an 11-year suspension The investigation code-named Operation Obsidian was launched before the 2023 World Cup No firm proof of attempts to mask the use of performance-enhancing substances Evidence of urine sample substitutions Merab Sharikadze was pursuing a career as a mixed martial arts fighter No firm proof was uncovered of attempts to mask the use of performance-enhancing substances but World Rugby did find evidence that urine sample substitutions had taken place to conceal non-performance-enhancing substances such as cannabis and tramado





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Merab Sharikadze World Rugby Doping Scandal Urine-Swapping Performance-Enhancing Substances Cannabis Tramadol

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