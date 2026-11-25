World Rugby is weighing a major increase in training compensation fees to up to $200,000 per player after pressure from Rugby Australia and others. The reform aims to stop northern hemisphere clubs poaching young talent and is being pursued alongside a crackdown on clubs dodging international release obligations.

World Rugby is considering raising transfer compensation fees to as much as $200,000 after a push by Rugby Australia to stop northern hemisphere clubs from poaching young talent from other nations.

The proposal was a key focus of World Rugby council meetings in Dublin last week. The move would significantly increase the current fee, which has been capped at just under $58,000 since 2010. The push to strengthen World Rugby's transfer system, to ensure nations are fairly compensated for developing both emerging and established players, is being done alongside a crackdown on clubs trying to dodge obligations under regulation nine. Regulation nine requires clubs to release players for international rugby.

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World Rugby Considers Higher Transfer Compensation Fees

A working group has been formed to address reforms to regulation four, which could be implemented next year. Compensation for player movement is covered under World Rugby regulation 4.7, which seeks to acknowledge the cost of developing a contracted player between the ages of 17 and 23. Unlike football's FIFA system, there are usually no club-to-club transfer fees in rugby. The figure was set at £5,000, or $9,623, per year in 2010 and has not increased since.

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Under the six-year limit, it is capped at $57,778. A source told the Herald in April this year: If you think about the economics of the game, it's a reasonably nominal fee. So we're very keen to get the right balance between recognition for development, but also how do you ensure that there are barriers to deliberately poaching players from different countries, to deliberately overlook local talent, to then bring in offshore talent that's got no affiliation with the country.

The UK Telegraph said this week that World Rugby may raise the compensation fee to as much as a six-figure sum, which converts to as much as $200,000. It is unclear if the compensation system would remain limited to the six years between 17 and 23, or possibly begin at an earlier age, to capture the movement of young players.

Proposed Fee Changes May Disrupt Player Migration Flows

A more significant compensation structure would potentially disrupt the steady flow of players from the southern hemisphere to clubs and nations in the north. This debate follows 16-year-old Queensland schoolboy Sio Kite being signed by La Rochelle, while other elite Australian youngsters have taken up academy opportunities abroad.

Ireland, Scotland and Italy all have programs to target project players from overseas to play Test rugby for them, and French clubs recruit vast numbers of players as well, both established and emerging. Under the JIFF system in France, all recruits who spend three years in the Espoirs academy systems then qualify as homegrown, which increases their salary cap value.

Foreign players can then qualify for France if they stay another two years, as seen with Manny Meafou and Moses Alo-Emile. Tom Staniforth, Manny Meafou and Moses Alo-Emile all grew up playing rugby in Australia but are now members of the France team. Australia, South Africa and other heavily impacted unions like Fiji have pushed for substantial compensation for developing talent.

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FIFA prohibits any international transfers for players under the age of 18, with a handful of exceptions, and also starts the development clock at 12. FIFA's transfer fee structures see more substantial training compensation fees paid until the age of 23, and a solidarity mechanism, which sees five per cent of the players' transfer fee at all ages distributed to all clubs that trained them between 12 and 23.

World Rugby Looks At Youth Welfare And Safeguarding

Rugby allows recruitment under 18, but World Rugby is also looking at better safeguarding the welfare of youngsters. It is reportedly looking at a duty of care framework that would require education and post-employment support for those released without a professional contract.

Meanwhile, World Rugby is simultaneously looking at tightening up regulation nine, according to informed sources, given the potential responses of clubs having to pay more to recruit top talent. Clubs are obligated to release players for international rugby during mandated release windows throughout a standard year, including the Six Nations, The Rugby Championship and two three-week windows in July and November.

With examples of French clubs coercing players from smaller nations, and even Argentina, to limit their involvement in Test rugby, World Rugby is also looking at how to better enforce regulation nine. Reform of regulation four and or regulation nine is not straightforward, however. The richest club competitions in France and Japan are opposed to bigger transfer fees and have in the past threatened to wind back support for regulation nine in response. The regulation has also never been legally tested.