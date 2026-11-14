Traveller readers share airline complaints and seat preferences

Readers describe a filthy New York to Doha economy flight, a Qantas business class meal failure, an International Driving Permit complaint and a real lost-phone message, plus debate window versus aisle seats.

Traveller publishes a weekly selection of rants, raves and travel tips from readers, and this week's edition is dominated by airline experiences, driving paperwork, a genuine lost-phone message and a lively debate about the best seat on a plane.

Dirty Toilet And Missed Flight Connections

One reader described a recent flight from New York to Doha lasting more than 10 hours. The reader sat near a toilet that was not cleaned once. Cabin crew failed to collect passengers' rubbish, which accumulated in the toilet bin until it overflowed. With nowhere else to put used paper towels and tissues, passengers left them on the liquid-soaked floor.

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When the reader complained, a flight attendant simply locked the toilet. No sign appeared, so passengers continued queuing to use it. To add to the frustration, the seat-back screen flight information had not been reset. It showed the aircraft flying from Doha to New York and gave no time to the destination.

The reader said passengers were not told the flight was running late, leaving them stressed about a tight connection on arrival in Doha. Filthy floors in shared areas and indifferent cabin crew completed the experience. Economy passengers may pay less for their seats, the reader wrote, but they should not have to settle for basic hygiene and communication being treated as optional extras. Another reader travelled from Melbourne to Tokyo Narita and back in Qantas business class.

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On both flights, the selected menu item, a bento box, had run out. The reader was asked if they would like to order from the economy class menu because other items had been taken by other passengers. Coupled with the very mediocre Aspire Lounge offered at Narita, the reader advised avoiding Qantas business class altogether if food is a big part of the experience, Neil Perry or not. Traveller reviewed an economy class flight, the option most people use.

Budget Travel Reviews And Economy Class Critique

This contrasts with the usual serving of business class and even first class flight reviews. In these times most people cannot afford the $30,000-per-person cruises advertised and those of similar style that are reviewed within. The publication asked what about some good budget travel ideas and reviews. Many trips reviewed are about being pampered on board with butlers, massages and fine dining, as the real world passes by outside a window that might as well be a TV screen.

Traveller noted that some readers may be interested to learn that it is actually the business class reviews that are the most popular. The publication said it also aims to cover a wide range of travel experiences, from luxury to budget, and has special collections dedicated to both. Another reader complained about a trip to Europe and another waste of $68 obtaining an International Driving Permit.

Not once in 20 years have they been asked to show the permit when collecting a hire car, yet they always get one just in case, as the fine print when booking often requires one. The reader asked whether this is just a revenue exercise by auto clubs worldwide or maybe a relic belonging to an analogue world. Maybe it is time to take the risk and ignore it for the next trip, the reader wrote.

Nick Thorpe of Ivanhoe, Victoria, submitted the letter. An editors note added that quite a few European countries require foreign drivers to have an International Driving Permit. If you do not have an IDP in a country that requires it, your car hire operator is within their rights to cancel your booking, and there might be a substantial penalty charge. A third reader recently got a phone message saying: Hey dad it is me.

I have lost my phone and cards. Can you help. It was the kind of scam call you get every few months, but this one was for real. The reader's son had accidentally left his phone and cards at the Emirates boarding gate in Dubai and landed in Budapest without any money.

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Luckily, he had his laptop to text the reader on WhatsApp and a friend on board to lend him some money. It was a timely warning that if you are travelling anywhere, you should get that travel money card and put it away from your carry-on luggage. Emirates arranged for the son to pick it up on the return journey and all ended well.

Reader Debates Best Window Or Aisle Seat

Traveller also asked readers for their views on where to sit on the plane, and whether windows win or the aisles have it. David Bonnici of North Melbourne, Victoria, said window every time. It is amazing how people are happy to pay big money and queue for ages to visit an observation deck, but shun the greatest views of the Earth, Bonnici wrote.

On a last trip the reader looked down at the Nile Delta, watched an amazing electrical-storm light show over Afghanistan and viewed the Balkans summer peaks. There was also a pass over Jakarta at night that looked as though the whole world was illuminated. Better than any movie on a small screen. Kelly Millar of Hawthorn, Victoria, said give me the freedom of an aisle seat every day of the week.

Especially on long-haul flights, the chance to freely visit the loo or stretch my legs without any awkward moments, along with the extra elbow and foot space in the aisle, is worth occasionally getting up for fellow travellers to get out. Thankfully, my husband is a window seat guy so it works well. Lorraine Hawdon of Narara, NSW, said I am definitely an aisler. Not sleeping on long-haul flights means that I walk a lot.

Easy access to the aisle means less disturbance for others and no guilt on my part. In addition, there are always a group of us non-sleeping, restless types that tend to gather at the cabin crew station and chat to whoever else is not sleeping. I have met some fascinating characters over the years. Another reader said I love the window seat.

Lost Phone Scam And Window Seat Preferences

Curling into the window frame like a possum, I love letting go of all sensations, putting noise-cancelling ear phones on, blanket tucked in, my happy space. I imagine life going on in the countryside below, feeling grateful that I am able to experience new cultures, languages and food, and to understand the history of civilisation. On packing preferences, Traveller asked whether readers go for carry-on luggage or checked, and what this says about their travel style.

Readers can share their thoughts via the box below or email travellerletters@traveller.com.au. A selection of responses will be published in an upcoming edition.