World's Largest Whale Graveyard Discovered in Indian Ocean

A Chinese-led research expedition has discovered the world's largest whale graveyard in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Australia. The graveyard, comprising five actively decomposing whales and 476 cetacean fossils, including a new extinct species, is a significant find due to its palaeontological record and the unique opportunity it provides to study the evolution of cetaceans over geological time.

The world's largest whale graveyard , comprising five actively decomposing whales and 476 cetacean fossils , including a new extinct species dating back five million years, has been discovered in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Australia.

The discovery, made by a Chinese-led research expedition, is globally significant due to its palaeontological record, which includes the skull of a previously unknown species of extinct beaked whale. The site, located in the Diamantina Zone, a 1,200-kilometre-long area of underwater ridges and trenches, has provided a unique opportunity to study the evolution of cetaceans over geological time. Researchers are now working to identify new species of creatures found on decomposing whales from the study.

The discovery of a 'whale fall' - the decomposing body of a marine mammal that has fallen to the sea floor - is a rare occurrence in the deep ocean, making this find even more remarkable. The whale graveyard was found during an expedition by the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Yi Hao in March 2023, using a human-piloted submersible vehicle capable of reaching depths of 11,000m.

The Diamantina Zone is one of the major hadal trenches in the Indian Ocean, and the fossils were found at depths ranging from 4,200m to 7,002m. The discovery of this whale graveyard has provided valuable insights into the evolutionary history of beaked whales and has helped clarify how this highly specialised group evolved. The well-preserved fossils, some of which are over five million years old, offer a unique opportunity to study the biodiversity and ecology of deep-sea ecosystems.

The research was a collaborative effort between China's Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering (IDSSE) and several other countries, including New Zealand, as part of the Global Trench Exploration and Diving Program





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Whale Graveyard Indian Ocean Cetacean Fossils Extinct Species Deep-Sea Ecosystems

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