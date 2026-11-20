With Australians aged 80 and over expected to exceed 3.5 million by 2063, ageing experts explain how families can tell when an older parent needs more support.

The number of people aged 80 and over is expected to increase to more than 3.5 million by 2063, according to Ageing Australia. One challenge for younger Australians is knowing when to step in because parents can no longer live on their own.

Many seniors value independence highly, so they are not always receptive to these conversations, despite what experts on ageing say is their necessity. E Ayn Welleford, an associate professor and developmental gerontologist in the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University's College of Health Professions, says interdependence is a normal and valuable part of being human at every age.

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Recognising the Need for Family Support

For families navigating this transition, knowing what to look for can make a big difference in taking action at the right time. Although parents might not recognise the extent of their age-related changes, they can provide an important perspective on their wellbeing, so a conversation with them is a sensible first step.

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Marilyn R Gugliucci, a professor and the director for geriatrics education and research at the University of New England, says it is important for adult children to ask, not tell. Barbara Resnick, the Sonya Ziporkin Gershowitz chair in gerontology at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, says the best scenario is to wait until parents ask for help if they are competent and able to make that decision.

However, this is not possible when parents are too proud or stubborn to ask for help, or when they lack clarity about their challenges. Rather than directly questioning whether a parent can manage, Gugliucci suggests starting with curiosity about what the other person wants. These conversations should ideally include open-ended questions about their daily routine. Age-related impairments, including cognitive decline, often happen gradually.

Absent a major event like a fall that leads to a broken hip, it is often difficult to determine when exactly a parent's health has deteriorated to the point where they need hands-on care at home or in an aged care facility. Julia Loewenthal, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and primary care physician and geriatrician at Lutanen Health in Massachusetts, recommends taking stock of parents' overall health and functional abilities as early as possible in the ageing process.

In her practice, she helps all patients establish a baseline in terms of their balance, strength, metabolic health and more, so that if there are noticeable changes, they can adjust early. Families can do the same with a baseline of what everyday tasks are easy and hard for their ageing parents. If tasks that used to be easy are not getting done, that is a sign to step in, Loewenthal says.

Tracking Changes in Ageing Parents

Focus on how parents manage everyday needs like dressing, cooking, shopping and taking medications. Also note things like memory, mobility and strength to build a clear picture of normal behaviours, so it is easier to spot subtle changes over time. While keeping tabs on an ageing parent's health, it is important to distinguish meaningful changes from isolated incidents and to assess behaviours objectively.

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Welleford says that when we start worrying about our parents, it usually comes from a place of love. We want them to be safe, healthy and happy. But sometimes our concern tells us as much about what we are experiencing as it does about what our parents need. Before deciding to step in, Welleford says it is worth asking: What am I seeing, what am I assuming and what am I feeling?

She suggests looking for meaningful changes, not age-based assumptions, and making sure to recognise your own anxiety, fear or discomfort without making it the parent's problem. Remaining objective, looking at the big picture and not jumping to conclusions all matter. Loewenthal says she encourages the families she works with to look for patterns, rather than isolated incidents.

Safety Risks and Family Burdens

An ageing parent forgetting their keys every once in a while may not be a cause for concern compared to constantly forgetting their phone, keys and wallet when they leave the house. While Resnick explained that parents should be included as much as possible when deciding whether they need more hands-on care, she also says some situations make exploring options more urgent. The biggest challenges come when parents exhibit some cognitive impairment that results in safety risks, she warned.

She provided examples such as not knowing what to do in a fire, driving a car without a licence, eating expired or unsafe foods, burning things on the stove or not bathing or dressing appropriately. Exploring support options becomes essential in these situations, says Resnick. She also highlighted one other situation that is imperative when bringing in added support: when a parent's care becomes too big a burden for the family to manage without outside help.

Children may need to do some tough love and refuse to continually fix things, bring groceries, clean, do the laundry and run over after every fall, Resnick says. The conversation needs to occur when children's lives are impacted. Resnick says she always reminds children of ageing parents that their parents lived their lives and need to continue to live their own.