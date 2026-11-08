Aged Care Costs: What You Could Pay from $400,000 to $3 Million

New research shows most Australians know little about aged care costs. Experts explain accommodation prices, fees, and what the government covers.

Most Australians admit they do not understand how aged care is funded or what it costs. Research on the government's reforms this year found just a third rated their knowledge of the aged care sector as high, while 38 per cent said it was poor.

There was also limited understanding of how the aged care system is currently funded. Mark O'Brien, chief executive of Prestige Inhome Care, says families underestimate the burden. While government funds a large share of health and aged care services, families still carry a substantial financial, employment and caregiving burden, and it is routinely underestimated, he says.

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Government income assets test determines costs

When you apply for aged care, the government undertakes an income and assets test to determine how much you will pay and what subsidies you can receive. The lower your income and assets, the more the government will contribute towards your care. This article is about aged care, not retirement villages, which are for retirees who are more capable and independent and are also not government-funded. Accommodation is the main cost, covering your room and board.

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There are two ways to pay. The Refundable Accommodation Deposit (RAD) is an upfront lump sum that is refunded when you leave aged care, minus 2 per cent per annum, up to a maximum of 10 per cent. The Daily Accommodation Payment (DAP) allows smaller regular instalments, often fortnightly or monthly. This rate applies a government-regulated interest rate, currently 8.51 per cent, to your total room price and divides by 365.

This payment is not refundable. You can also use a combination of RAD and DAP. A money columnist and principal at Aged Care Gurus says location, the aged care home, the room size and features determine the price. Anything between $400,000 and $3 million is possible, but in most capital cities expect prices around $750,000 to $1.5 million, she says.

Accommodation deposit options and provider approvals

If an aged care provider wants to charge more than $789,686, they require government approval. Alongside RAD and DAP, there is a bevy of fees. The basic daily fee covers day-to-day living costs and applies to every resident. It is currently set at 85 per cent of the single age pension, which is $67.

The hotelling contribution is capped at $22 a day and covers everyday services such as meals, cleaning and laundry. The non-clinical care contribution (NCC) is means tested and covers personal support such as assistance with showering and dressing. It is capped at $107 per day. The amount charged for both this and the hotelling fee depends on your income and assets, and there is a lifetime cap for the NCC of $140,652.

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The higher everyday living fee, introduced last year, is optional and covers things such as wine with meals, newspapers, beauty services and entertainment programs. These fees cannot be agreed or charged before you have entered care, and cannot be used as a condition of entry or to secure a room. They are specific to the provider and often split into packages.

Additional daily fees for lifestyle and personal services

For example, at one provider, you can pay an extra $3.50 a day for Wi-Fi and unlimited phone calls, $3 a day for various monthly excursions, and $6.50 a day for premium toiletries, linen, and regular hairdressing. O'Brien notes plenty else you will have to pay for in aged care that won't be covered. These include GP visits, medications, gifts, assistive technology and home modifications, and transport.

Residential care does not always include everything; certain nursing services, laundry, transport, post-hospital support and one-on-one or overnight supervision can all attract additional charges, he says. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.