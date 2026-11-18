The owner of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are has demanded accountability after the horse was found in a Sydney skip bin, as Premier Chris Minns called for a full investigation.

The owner of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are has demanded accountability after the horse was found dumped in a public skip bin in Sydney, as Premier Chris Minns said the incident needed to be fully investigated.

So You Are started as one of the favourites in the Melbourne Cup only 15 days before finishing eighth in the race. The deceased horse was found in a skip bin at the Cleanaway Lucas Heights Resource Recovery Centre in southern Sydney after suffering a severe bout of colic and being euthanised. Minns, whose government appoints the board of Racing NSW, told reporters on Wednesday the incident was distressing for everyone involved.

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Premier Chris Minns Calls For Horse Disposal Investigation

I am not sure about the sequence, the reasons why a Melbourne Cup runner ends up in a skip bin in Lucas Heights, but we expect to get to the bottom of it, Minns said. He said he expected retired racehorses to be dealt with humanely and in most cases rehomed. Minns also said the industry needed to find better ways of disposing dead horses.

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So You Are owner and breeder Stuart Ramsey is demanding answers and took aim at the veterinary clinic that organised the disposal of the horse body after being unable to save him. REC Equine Specialists has admitted it did not know what happened to deceased horses after they were taken away from its Horsley Park hospital by contractors. Heads should roll, Ramsey said. Weir got life for a jigger.

Owner Stuart Ramsey Demands Accountability From Vet Clinic

This is worse. At the end of the day they are professional people and they should be treated like professional people. They have done the wrong thing and should be gone. This is the worst thing to happen in my lifetime.

These horses try their heart out and they are allowed to do what they like to them, Ramsey said. Waste management giant Cleanaway said So You Are had been transported to its Lucas Heights facility in a small tipper truck. The horse was held in a skip bin before burial because it was unsafe for the vehicle to approach the landfill. Veterinarians who treat racehorses are licensed by racing authorities and can face penalties, including deregistration.

Ramsey Details Illness And Emergency Surgery For Racehorse

Ramsey said he had been travelling in western Queensland when So You Are fell ill on Monday and was rushed to emergency surgery from a spelling paddock near Camden. I was in western Queensland and very hard to contact. They contacted me as soon as they could. Bjorn rang me and he was very upset, Ramsey said.

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I was speaking to him the other morning and he broke down. His wife had to get on the phone, the poor bastard. Ramsey had been joined by about 30 long-time friends at Flemington to see So You Are compete in the Melbourne Cup a fortnight ago and could not envisage what was to come. He said he was devastated to lose the horse and learn how its body had been left in a skip bin before being buried.

Owner Reflects On Apprentice Jockey Tragedy And Loss

Ramsey said he was more concerned for the family of apprentice jockey She was 22. I am bloody 74. She had not lived, he said. We lost a daughter 20 years ago.

There is always someone worse off than yourself. The handling of So You Are remains has placed the racing industry under scrutiny to address systematic shortcomings.