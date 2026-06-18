Wout van Aert ruled out of Tour de France after elbow injury forces withdrawal

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert will miss the 2024 Tour de France due to a lingering elbow injury sustained in a training crash, a setback for his team and the race's competitive dynamics.

Wout van Aert, the Belgian star of road cycling, has confirmed that he will not take part in this year's Tour de France after the lingering effects of an elbow injury forced him to withdraw from the season‑opening race in the Auvergne‑Rhône‑Alpes region.

The decision was announced by his team, Team Visma Lease a Bike, in a statement released on Wednesday. According to the team, van Aert is still experiencing pain and limited mobility in the joint, and the medical staff concluded that he would not be able to start the Grand Tour at the level required for a race that lasts three weeks.

The primary goal, the team added, is a full and uncomplicated recovery, with the rider's health taking precedence over any competitive ambitions. The injury occurred during a training ride in the days leading up to the Tour Auvergne‑Rhône‑Alpes, when van Aert suffered a hard crash that left a deep wound on his elbow. The wound became infected while he was taking part in the traditional warm‑up event that many riders use to gauge their form before the Tour.

As the infection spread, the Belgian cyclist was forced to pull out of the race, and despite intensive treatment his condition has not improved sufficiently to allow a return to top‑level competition in early July. The team's medical director explained that the risk of aggravating the injury or compromising the healing process would be too high if van Aert attempted to race the Tour de France.

Van Aert's absence is a major blow to Team Visma Lease a Bike's strategy for the Tour. He was slated to act as a key domestique for two‑time champion Jonas Vingegaard, providing support on flat sections, climbs and in the sprint finishes. His versatility - the ability to win on cobbles, in time trials and in sprints - would have given Vingegaard a strong platform to challenge the current champion Tadej Pogacar.

The team will name a replacement on June 23 when the official roster is published. In the meantime, van Aert expressed his disappointment, noting that the Tour de France is a personal goal each season and that he now intends to focus entirely on rehabilitation with the aim of returning to form later in the year.

Earlier in the season, he achieved a memorable victory at Paris‑Roubaix, out‑sprinting Pogacar for the win, and has previously added ten Tour de France stage victories to his palmarès, underscoring the magnitude of his loss for the race this year. The setback also highlights the broader challenges riders face when balancing intensive training with the need to avoid injury in the lead‑up to the sport's most demanding event.

While van Aert's recovery timeline remains uncertain, his teammates and fans have voiced their support, hoping that the Belgian will regain full fitness and be ready for the autumn classics and possibly the next edition of the Tour. The episode serves as a reminder that even the most accomplished cyclists are vulnerable to the physical toll exacted by high‑speed training and competition, and that careful management of health issues is essential for long‑term success in professional cycling





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Wout Van Aert Tour De France Elbow Injury Team Visma Lease A Bike Cycling

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