Marine archaeologists have found the wreck of ex-HMCS Spitfire, Australia's first locally built warship, exactly 128 years after it sank off far north Queensland, with the support of Royal Australian Navy vessel HMAS Diamantina.

The wreck of Australia's first locally built warship has been found off the far north Queensland coast, 128 years to the day after it sank in 1898.

Marine archaeologists from the Australian National Maritime Museum and Queensland's Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation discovered the remains of ex-HMCS Spitfire on 21 August. It was the first time the vessel had been seen since it foundered in rough weather off Cape York on 21 August 1898. Celeste Jordan, principal heritage officer at the Queensland department, said it was remarkable luck that Spitfire was discovered on the 128th anniversary of its sinking.

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History of HMCS Spitfire

Rediscovering lost shipwrecks would help ensure the stories of our past are preserved, celebrated and protected for future generations, she said. The 19-metre wooden gunboat was designed and built in Sydney in 1855 by shipbuilder John Cuthbert. It was launched by his wife Susan Cuthbert from Darling Harbour for the New South Wales colonial government. The vessel was constructed from ironbark and blackwood and sheathed in copper.

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HMCS Spitfire was commissioned by the Australian colonial government to protect against Russian warships based at Vladivostok during the Crimean war and amid concern about the French military presence in New Caledonia. It was designed to carry a 32-pounder cannon, although evidence suggests the armament may never have been fitted. The clipper later served Queensland as a pilot vessel and buoy tender before being sold for 300 pounds into private hands as a sea cucumber fishing vessel in 1885.

It was not in military service at the time of its sinking. A 1981 article in the Naval Historical Review described the boat as a sturdy little vessel. On 21 August 1898, Spitfire developed a leak and foundered on a voyage off the coast of Queensland's Cape York peninsula, according to the Australian National Maritime Museum. Its crew were rescued by the Japanese steamship Omi Maru.

Discovery of the Wreck

Spitfire's loss resulted in no loss of life. The museum's manager of maritime archaeology, Dr James Hunter, said Spitfire outlasted most sailing vessels built in the 1800s. Its lengthy career is a testament to the quality of its design and construction, he said. From the museum's research, we knew Spitfire's estimated loss position from archival records and there was much celebration when the wreck site was discovered after a month-long search, Dr Hunter said.

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The search was supported by HMAS Diamantina, one of the Navy's Huon-class minehunter vessels, with its crew, dive team and remotely operated vehicles. The sonar team flagged the acoustic anomaly created by the wreck and the clearance diver team ably documented what was exposed above the seabed, Dr Hunter said. Spitfire's discovery is a testament to the entire crew's training, capability, and persistence, he said.

Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley said that as the first warship built in Australia for Australian service, the Spitfire held a unique place in the nation's naval history. For sailors today, this vessel represents the beginning of a story that continues in the Royal Australian Navy, he said. The discovery, supported by the crew of HMAS Diamantina, helps connect Australians with our shared maritime heritage, Vice Admiral Buckley said.

Naval Heritage and Protection

It also highlights the contribution generations of Australians have made to building and operating ships in service of the nation, he said. The Royal Australian Navy is proud to have supported this collaborative effort alongside our Commonwealth, state and cultural heritage partners, he said. The wreck of ex-HMCS Spitfire is protected under the Underwater Cultural Heritage Act 2018. It is one of more than 8,000 shipwrecks, sunken aircraft and other heritage sites in Australian waters.