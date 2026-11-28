Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, died at 38 from medical complications weeks after suffering broken ribs, a punctured lung and a lacerated kidney at WWE Crown Jewel. He leaves his pregnant wife Paige and their daughter.

Australian wrestling star Jermaine Haley, known by his WWE name Bronson Reed, has died due to medical complications at the age of 38. World Wrestling Entertainment announced Haley's death on Saturday afternoon Sydney time, but did not provide further details.

WWE Star Bronson Reed Dies At Age 38

He was born in Adelaide in 1988. WWE said in a statement that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. The company called him a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly a phenomenal person, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague.

Also read Wrestling world in mourning as Aussie WWE star tragically dies, aged 38

WWE added that its thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers and fans. His death came weeks after he sustained injuries at his last performance at WWE Crown Jewel, the company's premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. During that event, Haley was thrown onto a set of tables by fellow wrestler Oba Femi.

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He suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung and a lacerated kidney. Sports outlets reported the broken ribs and lacerated kidney after the incident, however WWE made no connection between the injuries and his death. He received treatment in Saudi Arabia after the incident and was assisted by the WWE medical team before he returned to the US. Tributes flowed from across the wrestling world for the gentle giant, who had more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.

WWE star Mike The Miz Mizanin said: Rest in Peace, big man. You were an amazing wrestler and an even better person. You will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with your friends and family.

Tributes Pour In For Gentle Giant

Retired WWE legend Ettore Ewen said: I can't believe this. What a sweetheart of man. A gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones.

Devastatingly tragic news. Iconic Memorabilia CEO Ilyas Najib said: Bronson Reed should've grown old telling stories about the nights he made the ring shake. He was only 38. That's the part that breaks my heart tonight.

He deserved all the years we'll never get to see. Rest easy, big man. Thank you for the memories. Sha Hartley said: It takes a lot to shock me these days, but I'm absolutely FLOORED hearing about Bronson Reed's passing.

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Wrestling Colleagues Share Shock And Sorrow

This is unbelievable. Wrestling enthusiast Jace added: This is gut wrenching. Sydney-born professional wrestler Matthew Farrelly, known as Grayson Waller, paid tribute to Haley on X. Love you brother, he said. Thank you for opening so many doors for myself and many others in Australian wrestling.

Australian WWE colleague Brendan Vink, known as Duke Hanson, started professional wrestling at the same time as Haley. On X, he posted: I love you, Jermaine ... Tell your people you love them. Haley told The Sporting News he dabbled in everything as a child before getting into pro wrestling after finishing high school.

I was always a fan of pro wrestling, since I can remember, he told the outlet. I had my uncle who lived with us at the time, he was a huge wrestling fan, so as a little kid at 2 to 3 years old, he was watching wrestling on TV and I guess I was sitting there watching as well. From there, I just became a fan. Haley had two stints in WWE after joining the promotion in 2019.

He was released from WWE in 2021, before returning a year later. He went on to win the NXT North American Championship, and in 2024 he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The shattering news has devastated his family, friends and fans, with hearts going out to his pregnant wife and their young daughter. Haley is survived by his wife Paige, who is pregnant with their second child, and their daughter.