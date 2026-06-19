Wyndham Clark extends US Open lead to four strokes

Wyndham Clark fired a one-under 69 to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Shinnecock, New York - Wyndham Clark withstood a challenging day at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club to extend his lead to four strokes after the second round of the 2026 US Open.

The defending champion carded a one-under par 69 on Friday, finishing the day at seven-under 133 overall, four shots ahead of England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele of the United States. Clark, who claimed his first major title at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, showed resilience in gusty conditions that tested every player in the field.

After completing his first round earlier in the day with a 64, Clark returned for the second round and managed to maintain his composure despite a slow start. He parred his first eight holes of the second round before a disappointing lip-out on a 43-foot birdie putt at the ninth hole, followed by a missed three-footer for par that gave him a bogey.

However, Clark quickly bounced back with birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, the latter from 28 feet, to regain momentum. He then saved pars from difficult lies on the 14th and 15th holes but stumbled with a bogey on the par-five 16th after finding fairway bunkers. Undeterred, Clark finished in style by curling in a 33-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, which he described as a great way to end the round.

The putt, which fed toward the hole, was exactly on line and gave him a commanding lead heading into the weekend. The day was particularly memorable for Collin Morikawa, who shot a five-under 65 to climb into contention. The two-time major winner made five birdies in his first 10 holes, including a tap-in at the 15th and an eight-footer at the 16th.

However, a bogey at the par-three 17th after finding a bunker kept him from getting closer. Morikawa credited his improved chipping for keeping him in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, posted a 70 to remain at three-under 137. Fitzpatrick struggled off the tee on the back nine but scrambled effectively, making two birdies in his last three holes to salvage a solid score. Xander Schauffele, another two-time major winner, birdied three of his last four holes before the turn and added birdies at the fourth and sixth, offsetting a lone bogey to finish at three-under.

The conditions proved difficult for several top players. Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, started strong with a birdie on the 10th but then double-bogeyed the par-three 11th and added bogeys at 12 and 13 to shoot a 77, falling 10 strokes behind. Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner, began with a birdie to get to four-under but made bogeys on four of his next six holes and finished with a 73, leaving him at 140.

Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA champion, shot a 68 to reach one-under 139 after a steady round that included a three-foot birdie on his final hole. As the second round progressed, the wind picked up and made scoring difficult for the afternoon wave. Rory McIlroy, the world number two, was among the late starters after opening with a 69.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who is bidding for a career Grand Slam, began his tournament with a two-over 73 and faced a tough battle to make the cut. The cut line projected around three-over entering the afternoon, meaning many players were on the bubble. Clark, however, seemed unfazed by the conditions and his lead. He acknowledged that his second round was not as good as his first but expressed satisfaction with his fight and determination.

The 32-year-old American has been in fine form, having won the Texas Open last month, and his caddie and team have kept him focused. The US Open at Shinnecock Hills has historically been a stern test, and the leaderboard at the halfway point suggests a thrilling weekend ahead. Clark will be paired with Fitzpatrick and Schauffele in the final group on Saturday, with Morikawa lurking just five strokes back.

The stage is set for a classic battle among major champions on one of golf's most iconic courses. The fog delay that postponed the conclusion of the first round added an extra layer of complexity to the tournament schedule. Players had to navigate a 20-hole day on Friday, with many completing their first round in the morning before starting the second round in the afternoon.

Clark handled the marathon day with poise, and his short game proved crucial in maintaining his lead. His birdie putt on the 18th was a highlight, but his ability to save pars from trouble was equally important. As the weekend approaches, all eyes will be on Clark as he seeks to become the first back-to-back US Open winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018.

However, with a host of major champions in pursuit, the final two rounds promise to deliver high drama on the windswept links of Shinnecock Hills





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