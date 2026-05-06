Wyong State Emergency Service headquarters destroyed in large fire

The Wyong State Emergency Service headquarters on the NSW Central Coast has been destroyed in a large fire, with millions of dollars worth of equipment lost to the flames. The unit is expected to be operational again within days, despite losing everything.

The Wyong State Emergency Service headquarters on the NSW Central Coast has been destroyed in a large fire . Millions of dollars worth of equipment, including a recently acquired flood rescue boat , was lost to the flames.

The unit is expected to be operational by the end of the week, while an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. New South Wales's State Emergency Service is counting its own devastating losses, after fire ripped through its unit headquarters on the Central Coast, destroying millions of dollars worth of specialist equipment. The blaze broke out in the Wyong building yesterday morning and took 50 firefighters more than three hours to control.

When we go to work, we definitely don't expect to receive calls to attend one of your own premises on fire, the SES Northern Zone Commander, chief superintendent Andrew Cribb, said. The emergency service is expected to be operational again within days, despite losing everything. While the site has been considered too dangerous to access, the SES believes everything was lost in the inferno.

The depot, which directly supports a large region across the northern end of the Central Coast, was home to multiple storm rescue trucks and boats, including a recently acquired $270,000 flood rescue vehicle. On top of that, all of our life jackets, chainsaws, everything we have for shoring up residences, the chief superintendent said. The blaze has hit local SES volunteers hard, and comes after the Wyong unit celebrated its 70th anniversary last year.

Mr Cribb described absolute grief within the team and admitted tears were shed by some very staunch, experienced volunteers. Many were mourning the loss of cherished memorabilia, collected over the decades. They will never be able to get those awards from some of the big incidents they have attended over those years, he said. Wyong SES Unit Commander Matt Le Clercq arrived to a huge plume of smoke after the security alarm in the building was triggered.

No-one was injured, but of course we've got members who are wounded, he said. Its devastating but we've got plans in place to make sure our community is still being managed those units around us will just step up that little bit more, he said. Road to early recovery The Wyong SES unit has provided significant support to local communities hit hard by multiple flood and storm events over recent years.

We're well supported from the zone and from state, who are making sure that we get replacement vessels and vehicles, he said. The job is about looking after community and the Central Coast is pretty well renowned for the amount of storms and floods that we've had.

Replacement vehicles are already en route from elsewhere within the organisation, and volunteers are expected to be back on duty by the end of the week, with support from the neighbouring units of Swansea, Cooranbong and Gosford. The community can feel safe knowing they're going to have a great level of support, Mr Cribb said.

And then, it will be fully operational, depending on how long it takes us to find a temporary home for them until something else can be built





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Wyong State Emergency Service NSW Central Coast Large Fire Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Equipment Flood Rescue Boat

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