X Corp Concedes to Australian Court Penalty in Child Sexual Exploitation Material Case

Elon Musk’s social network X has admitted breaking Australian law by failing to disclose the steps it was taking to combat child sexual exploitation material on its platform, conceding to a $650,000 Federal Court penalty as part of a near three-year legal fight. The ruling by Justice Michael Wheelahan orders X, a division of SpaceX, to pay a $650,000 penalty and $100,000 for the regulator's legal costs.

Elon Musk ’s social network X has admitted breaking Australia n law by failing to disclose the steps it was taking to combat child sexual exploitation material on its platform, ending a near three-year legal fight by conceding to a $650,000 Federal Court penalty.

X has engaged in a protracted legal battle with the regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, over reporting requirements for child sexual exploitation and abuse material on their services. The Federal Court’s rejection of X’s claim that it cannot be held to account for actions taken by Twitter before the platform’s rebrand reinforces this point. The ruling by Justice Michael Wheelahan orders X to pay $650,000 in penalties and $100,000 for the regulator's legal costs





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Elon Musk Social Network X Australia Child Sexual Exploitation Material Federal Court X Corp Spacex Australian Law Child Sexual Exploitation And Abuse Judge Regulator Kidnapping

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