Xabi Alonso's appointment as Chelsea's new manager is seen as a coup by the club's owners, BlueCo consortium. After a disappointing season, Alonso's arrival is seen as a shift in club policy, with the potential to lift the mood and get players, fans, and owners pulling in the same direction.

Xabi Alonso coup shows Chelsea and BlueCo now see the value of aurahe Chelsea end was mostly empty by the time the players went to collect their losers’ medals.

There was no grand ovation for the beaten team. The disconnect was evident after, underlining how one of Xabi Alonso’s first challenges as Chelsea’s new manager will be to lift the mood and get players, fans and owners pulling in the same direction after a hugely disappointing season. Why, after running into player power and reluctance to build a project at Real Madrid, would you choose Chelsea? Just how big is the payoff?since the takeover by BlueCo consortium in 2022.

Alonso cannot plead ignorance if this move fails. The accusation that Chelsea are unmanageable could have put him off.

Then again, there is an appeal to the manager with the self-belief to ignore the pitfalls and instead focus on the positives. Alonso, bruised after his unhappy spell at Madrid, is ready to make the leap. It is a coup for Chelsea, the most prestigious appointment these owners have made. They have had their eye on Alonso for four years.

They watched his work at Bayer Leverkusen, saw howNow the dream is a reality. There was an easy rapport between Alonso and Chelsea’s leadership team when they met in London. One theory is that his appointment represents a shift in club policy. It is not just that, though.

Alonso sought assurances but he has not made demands about power. In a break with previous appointments, he has taken the title of manager rather than head coach but that was Chelsea’s idea. It is because they see him as a leader with the potential to be more than a coach. Their ears pricked up when Alonso spoke about culture.

Chelsea loved it when the former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder talked about wanting to sign and create mentality monsters. Players will want to sign for Alonso. Perhaps Chelsea, who are set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the third time in four years, have slightly underestimated the power of the manager. It is time to get away from that infamous line from one director about there being no statistical link between managers and results.

The problem with that theory is the unquantifiable impact made by the very best. Chelsea see it now: the value of aura. Their scepticism was quashed by the way Liam Rosenior was swallowed up by the demands of the role before his sacking last month. There is a recognition that mistakes have been made during the past four years.

Although there has never been an official policy to focus solely on signing young players, there is an acceptance that recruitment needs to be more flexible when it comes to age. Alonso is not alone in thinking Chelsea must sign some experienced players this summer. Yet, this does not have to be a drastic rebuild. What cannot be lost in the discussion is that the biggest reason for Chelsea’s season falling apart ison New Year’s Day.

They had been moving in the right direction before that split. They are world champions. Alonso sees a squad that can be shaped in his image. It will take a few tweaks – a world-class goalkeeper, sharper wingers, consistency in central defence and more support for João Pedro up front – but Chelsea are not that far away from competing with the best sides.

How to make the leap? Chelsea know they need more stability. It starts with giving the manager the authority to build. It does not mean Chelsea have to rip up their model and start again.

Contrary to speculation they are not handing complete control to the new man. What they have done, though, is look at Alonso’s stature and conclude that this is someone who must have a significant say in the club’s future. The only way to build a team of mentality monsters is to empower the manager





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