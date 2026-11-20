Xi Jinping hosted Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at an unprecedented trilateral summit in Shenzhen that produced few concrete results but handed Beijing a powerful image of a new world order.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosted US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at Kylin Villa, a luxury lakeside venue in China's high-tech city of Shenzhen.

Trilateral Summit Brings Three Leaders Together

It was the first time the three leaders of China, Russia and the US had sat down for face-to-face talks. The first images showed Xi at the centre of a large wooden table, with China unassailably at the apex and Trump and Putin positioned either side of him. For years, Xi has preached his vision of a changed world order, where the sun has set on the US empire and risen on a new era of Eastern supremacy.

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Trump handed his foremost adversary a powerful image to sell with that vision. Chinese state media relished the optics, with gushing coverage of Xi's role in hosting the unprecedented summit. This groundbreaking meeting demonstrates the convening power of China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

Trump agreed to the trilateral summit with an unshakeable faith in his ability to project American strength, and his own, on the world stage by embracing the US's foremost authoritarian rivals as friends. We are really making history, Trump said before the doors closed and reporters were excluded from the room. No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement. Dialogue for dialogue's sake has its merits in diplomacy.

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Even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cautiously backed the trilateral meeting, while coupling it with a caution. But to many back in the US, and around the world, Trump was a diminished figure, eroding America's diplomatic status and legitimising Putin after a years-long campaign to isolate him. To US allies in Europe, Putin is a war criminal undeserving of rehabilitation. Russian armed forces have killed record numbers of Ukrainian civilians and have targeted hospitals and aid centres.

Meeting Elevates Russia Status Against West

The meeting was also lopsided, with the US president playing the role of defender of the liberal democratic international order, and Xi and Putin allied against him in favour of a new one built along their lines. By giving Putin a seat at the table, it also elevated Russia's global significance and influence to that of a peer of the US and China, when in reality it trails a long way behind the two superpowers.

If the Ukrainians needed another indicator that their status in Washington has degraded under this administration, then this is surely it, says Sam Roggeveen, director of the Lowy Institute's international security program. In every respect, except maybe the nuclear arsenal, Russia does not belong at a table with China and America. Julian Gewirtz, a Biden-era National Security Council official, says the meeting broadcast the image of an American president as one of two guests in a world convened by Beijing.

A seating plan obviously doesn't establish a new international order. But it does give a powerful picture of the order Beijing would like others to imagine, he posted on X. Nobody expected everything to go so well, the Russian president told Xi as they shook hands and the Chinese leader bade him farewell, footage circulated by the Kremlin showed. Putin gets a huge amount out of this.

He rejoins the superpower club now - the G3 - even though he has been something of a pariah, says Dennis Wilder, a former head of China analysis at the CIA. And he gets to directly tell Trump what he thinks about a peace agreement without having to go through Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he says, referring to Trump's two diplomatic envoys for Ukraine negotiations. The meeting wrapped after 90 minutes with little concrete substance.

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This was unsurprising given there was no sign of the typical months-long diplomatic legwork behind the scenes to secure significant breakthroughs. The meeting's agenda was never publicly confirmed, though it was clear Putin would use it to press his case for favourable terms to exit Ukraine. The leaders issued a peace declaration and four points of agreement, including that they would increase global oil supplies.

Vague Nuclear Disarmament Prompts Western Skepticism

The other points - reforming the United Nations, rebuking the International Criminal Court, where Putin faces an arrest warrant, and avoiding nuclear war - were so sweepingly vague they carried little weight. Xinhua cited Xi as telling the other two leaders that nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and destroyed, describing them as a Sword of Damocles hanging over humanity, according to a state media readout of his remarks.

However, Xi's comments were met with scepticism by Western analysts, who say Beijing has previously shown little interest in curbing its stockpile of 600 nuclear warheads when the US and Russia possess more than 5000 each. Let's be honest: there is no way in hell the Chinese are coming to the table, says Wilder, who was a top aide and China policy adviser to former US president George W. Bush.

They've told us over and over again that until they reach nuclear parity on deployed nuclear warheads, they're not coming to the table. Exactly how the dynamics played out behind closed doors at the trilateral summit - what was said and by whom, and what, if anything, was agreed to on the wars in Ukraine and Iran - has yet to surface. The meeting's true impact won't be found in joint statements, but in influence peddling.

Trump Urges European Allies On Peace Deal

Within hours of Air Force One leaving Shenzhen, Trump phoned into a meeting of more than 40 of Ukraine's European allies who had gathered in Berlin for talks with US envoys Witkoff and Kushner. Trump's message to the leaders was that Putin was serious about a peace deal. And he lamented the billions of dollars being wasted on providing Kyiv with weapons and support, according to US news outlet Politico.

In Berlin, reporters asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky what he thought about Trump greeting Putin as his friend in Shenzhen. Zelensky chose not to respond with words, and instead shrugged and walked off the stage.