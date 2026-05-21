Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet in Beijing, strengthen ties with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Beijing, with both leaders agreeing to expand collaboration and criticize US President Donald Trump's military presence. The meetings marked a growing role for China as a great power and highlighted a shift in global power dynamics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russia n President Vladimir Putin for a series of meetings in Beijing, with experts saying this marks a growing role for China as a great power.

During their meetings, both leaders agreed to expand collaboration across various fields, including artificial intelligence and the conservation of rare species, but failed to secure a major deal on a pipeline project. The meetings also saw both leaders criticize US President Donald Trump's military presence in the region, highlighting a shift in global power dynamics





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Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin China Russia Global Power Dynamics Military Presence Artificial Intelligence Rare Species

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