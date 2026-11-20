Chinese President Xi Jinping said he wants stronger cultural ties and hailed a comprehensive turnaround in diplomatic relations with Australia during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at APEC. Albanese also used the summit to directly tell Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he wants to see stronger cultural ties between the people of Australia and China as he hailed a comprehensive turnaround in diplomatic relations between the two nations while meeting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The meeting took place at Kylin Villa, the sprawling complex where Xi hosted US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier. The Australian prime minister said it was a positive thing the three leaders had the meeting and there was a positive declaration to come out of it, including on nuclear weapons and nuclear proliferation. Albanese had this week backed the talks between Xi, Trump and Putin, saying it was better to have dialogue than conflict.

Also read Albanese's diplomacy blitz and Australia's priorities in Asia

Albanese Challenges Putin On Ukraine War

But he followed through on his commitment to use his attendance at this week's APEC conference to express Australia's opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine. In a speech at the APEC summit, Albanese directly called on Putin to end the conflict. Sources in the room said Albanese looked at Putin, and the Russian president looked down, as the prime minister gave this speech.

Reflecting on that moment on Friday, Albanese said: Well, he certainly heard it, as did others in the room. I have a responsibility to put Australia's position clearly and directly, and that is what I did. I made very clear to President Putin directly yesterday that he needs to stop his war, and he needs to stop it now, Albanese said.

Advertisement

This has now gone on for longer than I've been Prime Minister, with a devastating human impact, with a significant loss of life on both sides of the conflict, but also with a significant economic impact on the world, and Australia's position is very clear. The prime minister will soon finish his 11-day international tour with a final stop in Beijing to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and hold a roundtable with Australian business executives.

Albanese To Discuss Defence And Port Lease

He will return to Australia on Saturday, after a trip that has spanned summits in Asean and Apec. Albanese said before the talks that he would explain new planned joint military exercises with the US, Japan and India, as well as the federal government's determination to terminate Chinese company Landbridge's 99-year lease on the Port of Darwin.

Those issues were expected to come up when Xi met with Albanese on Friday, given China's discomfort with the Quad partnership, which is designed to limit Chinese influence and was given fresh energy this week with a deal to start joint military exercises. Even so, Xi and Albanese talked up cultural ties between their two nations in public remarks before Friday's bilateral talks.

I think it is fair to say that together we have brought about a comprehensive turnaround in China-Australia relations, and exchanges and cooperation between our two countries have continued to deepen across various fields, Xi said, according to a translation of his comments. Friendship between China and Australia should reflect the aspirations of our peoples. We should therefore strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

Xi Emphasizes People To People Exchange

I am willing to work with you, in the spirit of treating each other as equals, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation. Xi said he had recently been very touched to receive a letter from Australian exchange students about their experience in China. I believe our young people should have more exchanges and get to know each other better, he said. China-Australia friendship is what the people want.

Advertisement

Xi also called Albanese a China hand because he'd visited the country so many times. He nodded appreciatively when Albanese said he had first visited Shenzhen in the late 1990s and described the remarkable development in the city that embodies the rise and growth of China. The relationship that we are building is positive, is calm, is not defined by our differences, but one where we can have clear and frank exchanges for our mutual interest, Albanese said.

Albanese pledged to raise a full range of issues in the bilateral relationship, which Labor has worked hard to stabilise since coming to office in 2022. Greater market access for Australian beef producers remains an outstanding priority for the government, with 55% tariffs in place due to China's quota system. Officials expected Xi to raise concerns about Australia cooperation on AI and defence with Washington, and a new critical minerals agreement signed with the Trump administration.

China Had Imposed Trade Tariffs Previously

Beijing had launched a punishing round of trade tariffs after Australia moved to keep out Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the rollout of 5G mobile services, and after calls from the Morrison government for a full international investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. About $20bn in tariffs were added to key Australian exports, including barley, wine, beef, lobsters, coal and timber.

But after an intense diplomatic campaign and the lifting of many of the tariffs, the Australian leader received a warm welcome from Xi on Friday. Some 25 per cent of Australian exports come to this one destination, but importantly as well, the improvement in relations has meant people-to-people engagement across the business community, Albanese said.

A stable and productive relationship is in the interests of both of our nations, particularly given that one in four jobs in Australia depends upon trade, and what we've seen with the resumption of trade across so many products is major advantages. We have different political systems, different histories, but that doesn't mean that you can't have constructive dialog. And that's what Australia seeks.

Before leaving for his return to Australia, Albanese was set to fly to Beijing for a formal meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and for an Australia-China business summit. Xi said he will work with Albanese in the spirit of equality, seeking common ground despite differences, and mutually beneficial cooperation to take forward the China-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.