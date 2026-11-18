China, Russia and the US hold a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, drawing comparisons to Yalta 1945 and raising fears in Europe about exclusion from great-power decisions. Middle powers call for coalition-building as the world shifts toward personalised diplomacy.

The leaders of China, Russia and the United States are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold their first trilateral summit, an event China's Foreign Ministry described as having groundbreaking significance. The three leaders would exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations, the ministry said. Trump has said he expects the conversation to cover denuclearisation, Iran, trade and my favourite subject, Ukraine.

Also read Fears of influence on sidelines in Shenzhen

The image of three leaders calibrating the balance of global power has been compared to the Yalta conference of February 1945, when US President Franklin D Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Russian leader Joseph Stalin met to divide the world into spheres of influence after the second world war. But this is no Yalta 2.0. The analogy is revealing mostly as an expression of anxiety in those who will not be present.

For many Europeans, Yalta conjures memories of cynical partition, with eastern nations condemned to decades of Soviet captivity. In May this year, Xi hosted back-to-back visits by Trump and Putin to Beijing. Trump reciprocated by hosting Xi in Washington in September, and met with Putin in Alaska last year. Taken together, these developments signal a broader shift away from the post-Cold War emphasis on global institutions and multilateral consultations toward a more personalised form of great power management.

This is likely the new normal: a world in which China, Russia and the US act as an informal steering committee for global affairs, with Europe and other middle powers increasingly on the sidelines. While China, Russia and the US remain strategic competitors, they increasingly share an understanding of how international politics should be conducted: less through institutions and coalitions, and more through direct engagement among a small number of major powers.

Informal Steering Committee For Global Affairs

This is by no means a formal alliance, not even between China and Russia, or a coordinated redesign of the international system. Rather, it reflects a common instinct toward great-power management of international affairs. All three favour a world in which major powers enjoy special rights and a privileged voice in shaping outcomes, negotiating major questions directly while limiting others involvement.

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Whether discussing war, security issues or economic stability, the major powers increasingly appear willing to bypass institutional channels in favour of high-level, direct diplomacy. For instance, Russia and the US just concluded a third round of peace talks this year in Abu Dhabi towards ending the Ukraine war. While Ukraine was part of the discussions, European negotiators were not. In such a world, power determines not only outcomes, but who gets invited into the room when outcomes are being discussed.

The most obvious casualty of this trend is Europe. During the Abu Dhabi talks last week, the Russian delegation made clear it wanted a new security framework for Europe modelled after the spheres of influence that existed during the Cold War. Trump has also flagged this as a possibility, saying the US was working on a big deal to end the war that would include all of Europe.

After the talks, US special envoy Jared Kushner said Washington wanted Europe to be part of the process. He added, however, that finding someone who could credibly speak for Europe might be harder than persuading Russia to include them, a provocative statement. Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, accused the Europeans of lacking serious intent to find solutions. He dismissed their delegation to the Gulf as tourists who might as well chat in the hotel bar.

That is standard Kremlin trolling, but it cuts with a shard of truth. These comments have set off alarm bells in Europe and reinforced a growing perception that Europe is increasingly fragmented and marginalised as an actor in global politics. More significant, however, is that Xi ultimately agreed to join the Shenzhen trilateral summit.

Having seen Europe sidelined from the Abu Dhabi talks, his decision to meet with Trump and Putin risked legitimising that exclusion, even if Ukraine is not on the agenda. That looks awkward for China, given Xi's repeated emphasis on multipolarity and criticism of Cold War-style politics dominated by a few major powers. Beijing has also previously stressed that Europe should be at the table for Ukraine discussions. And yet Xi has agreed to meet with Trump and Putin.

Moreover, China's Foreign Ministry described the summit as having groundbreaking significance. This suggests Beijing accepts a model of diplomacy centred on major powers, to the exclusion of others. And this creates an uncomfortable reality for Europe. Europe remains one of the world's largest economic and technological centres, but it struggles to translate that weight into a unified strategic voice that carries weight on the global stage.

Europe Sidelined From Strategic Great Power Talks

The symbolism of the Shenzhen meeting is telling. Three leaders will be discussing issues that affect Europe's future. And again, Europe itself will not be present. The exclusion of European democracies from the room in Shenzhen is partly just a function of the conversation happening on the sidelines of a summit for countries with Pacific coasts.

But it probes a deep strategic insecurity. Ukraine's continental allies have asserted their rights to be part of any peace process but not found a way to turn that entitlement into a collective position, coordinated by a figure with diplomatic gravitas. During the peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week, Jared Kushner, one of Trump's envoys, made the reassuring statement that a deal could not be done without Europeans being at the table.

By contrast, Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, accused the Europeans of lacking serious intent to find solutions. He dismissed their delegation to the Gulf as tourists who might as well chat in the hotel bar. That is standard Kremlin trolling, but it cuts with a shard of truth. It points to an old problem, often described with the apocryphal tale of Henry Kissinger complaining that there was no number to call when he wanted to speak to Europe.

The challenge is more acute today. The institutional and economic foundations of European influence are under assault. Trump is ambivalent at best about Nato. His administration is protectionist and nationalist.

Maga ideology casts liberal democratic Europe as a moribund civilisation erasing itself with mass immigration. China treats Europe as a bundle of consumers for manufactured exports whose politicians usually, by default, defer to Washington. The EU has ambitions of strategic autonomy but the process is slow and expensive. It means evolution from soft power, rivalling the US and China in economic heft as a single market whose regulations set global standards, to something a lot harder.

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European electorates may despise Trump and fear Putin, but they are not all comfortable with the choices that follow if the remedy is a shift in budget priorities to higher defence spending. A lot of European politics in recent years has been driven with a longing eye on the rear view mirror, wondering if there is a way back to the old world of open trade, respect for international law, a White House that wouldn't abet the Kremlin in an imperial land grab.

But there is growing recognition that Europe's future cannot resemble its recent past. However, the return of great-power diplomacy does not mean middle powers are irrelevant. European nations, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and key Southeast Asian nations may not have the military capabilities or geopolitical heft to alter the distribution of power in the international system. But they do still have institutions, networks and coalitions.

They can help shape international rules, sustain institutions and build partnerships capable of constraining larger states. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's call for closer middle-power cooperation reflects this logic. Rather than choosing sides in the great-power rivalry, he's recognised the necessity to stop pretending, to name the reality while building coalitions that work, issue by issue, with partners who share enough common ground to act together.

The more global power becomes concentrated in the hands of a few leaders, the stronger the incentive for middle powers to work together. They are unlikely to decide the overall direction of the world order, but they can still influence the rules, norms and institutions through which that order operates. The question raised by Shenzhen, therefore, is not whether a handful of major powers will continue to exercise disproportionate influence. They will.

Russia Seeks Parity With Genuine Superpowers

Rather, it is how the rest of the world will respond. For Russia, the summit confers trappings of parity with the world's two genuine superpowers. That is a win for Russia, regardless of whether anything of substance is agreed. Putin's politics were defined then, as now, by vengeful resentment of his country's relegation from superpower status after the cold war.

His worldview is warped by a paranoid conviction that Nato never stopped striving to deepen that humiliation, even after the USSR had unravelled. From his Kremlin throne, the Russian president expects to be treated as a colossus of world history. It is hard to overstate how bitterly he hated being dismissed by Obama as a geopolitical B-lister. Under Donald Trump, Putin has a ready supplier of balm to soothe his injured vanity.

The US president has a shallow, venal concept of power. He is impressed by gilded palaces and heavily armed thugs. He feels thwarted by American democracy and envies tyrants who operate without equivalent restraint. Since Trump measures greatness in a country by its leader's contempt for smaller nations and appetite for self-enriching plunder, he willingly promotes Russia back to the top tier.

Xi will be satisfied with the projection of China as convener of a new world order. The fear in Kyiv is that Putin will use his privileged access to Trump's ear to pour in poisonous theories about the origins of the Ukraine war and how to end it, a twisted narrative of Nato provocation, irresistible Russian superiority and the need for Europe to stop wasting money and US military hardware on a losing cause.

In a speech on Monday, the prime minister expanded his criticism of Brexit from the economic to the geopolitical arena. It was, he said, the first domino to fall in a pattern of global fragmentation. It introduced a schism in European alliances that was exactly what our enemies wanted.

Burnham's audit of the costs in forfeited trade was familiar enough, but he moved the argument up a gear by noting that withdrawal from the top table of European decision-making has cost Britain power and influence in the world. That is something continuity Brexiters cannot compute. As Burnham finds his pro-European voice, the old Eurosceptic myth-making industrial complex is grinding back into motion. Newspapers have published tenuous stories about the cost of restored alignment with Brussels and hypothetical migrant influxes.

Veterans of the leave campaign are limbering up for a dismal dance around the 2016 totem pole. It is rotten from exposure to a decade of international storms. Britain is a regional power that undervalued the amplifying effect of EU membership. The benefits of being in the club felt enough like great-power status.