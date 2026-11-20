Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger people-to-people exchanges with Australia during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who also directly told Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he wants stronger cultural ties between the people of Australia and China, hailing a comprehensive turnaround in diplomatic relations during a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC conference in Shenzhen, where Xi had hosted US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Albanese described the three leaders meeting as a positive thing, noting a positive declaration on nuclear weapons and nuclear proliferation. Albanese had backed the talks between Xi, Trump and Putin, saying dialogue is better than conflict.

Also read Deputy PM backs Albanese on APEC photo with Putin amid Ukraine war concerns

Albanese Demands Putin End Ukraine War

However, he followed through on his commitment to use his APEC attendance to express Australia opposition to Russia war in Ukraine. He directly called on Putin to end the conflict. Sources in the room said Albanese looked at Putin, and the Russian president looked down, as the prime minister gave this speech. Reflecting on that moment on Friday, Albanese said: Well, he certainly heard it, as did others in the room.

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I have a responsibility to put Australia position clearly and directly, and that is what I did. I made very clear to President Putin directly yesterday that he needs to stop his war, and he needs to stop it now.

This has now gone on for longer than I have been Prime Minister, with a devastating human impact, with a significant loss of life on both sides of the conflict, but also with a significant economic impact on the world, and Australia position is very clear. The prime minister was scheduled to finish his 11-day international tour after a final stop in Beijing on Friday afternoon to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and hold a roundtable with Australian business executives.

He will return to Australia on Saturday. The trip spanned summits and included a Quad deal to start joint military exercises, which was expected to come up when Xi met Albanese given China discomfort with the Quad partnership designed to limit Chinese influence. Even so, Xi and Albanese talked up cultural ties in public remarks before Friday bilateral talks.

Xi Highlights People-To-People Cultural Ties

Xi said: We have jointly promoted the full turnaround of China-Australia relations, and exchanges and cooperation in various fields between our two countries have continued to deepen. China-Australia friendship is what the people want, and we should strengthen people-to-people exchanges. I will work with you in the spirit of equality, seeking common ground despite differences, and mutually beneficial co-operation. Xi said he had recently been very touched to receive a letter from Australian exchange students about their experience in China.

I believe our young people should have more exchanges and get to know each other better, he said. China-Australia friendship is what the people want. Albanese also praised the improvement in Australia relationship with China, which hit a low under the Morrison government after its push for a COVID-19 inquiry. Albanese said: Some 25 per cent of Australian exports come to this one destination, but importantly as well, the improvement in relations has meant people-to-people engagement across the business community.

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A stable and productive relationship is in the interests of both of our nations, particularly given that one in four jobs in Australia depends upon trade, and what we have seen with the resumption of trade across so many products is major advantages. We have different political systems, different histories, but that does not mean that you cannot have constructive dialogue. And that is what Australia seeks.

Leaders Target AI And Clean Energy Co-Operation

Speaking later in Beijing at the start of his meeting with Li, the second-most powerful figure in the Chinese government, Albanese flagged artificial intelligence and clean energy as potential areas for co-operation. Business leaders from ANZ, GrainCorp, Rio Tinto and SunCorp were among the Australians who sat down with Chinese executives for a roundtable with Li and Albanese later on Friday evening. Li told Albanese that the China-Australia relationship had benefited from positive momentum and deepening co-operation.

Li said he agreed with Albanese, who had referenced the need to maintain stable relationships amid destabilising forces in international relations. Facts have shown that a more mature, stable and productive China-Australia relationship will not only benefit the two countries, but also the region and beyond, Li said. At the roundtable, Business Council of Australia president Geoff Culbert said both countries business communities were committed to strengthening their relationships at a time of growing global uncertainty.

Culbert named AI, green energy, industrial decarbonisation, agriculture, education, health, and professional services as the key areas of commercial opportunity.