Yacht Sailor Matthew Clayton Dies After Colliding with Ballina Breakwall

A traveller originally from Western Australia, Ange Tedling, captured the final journey of Matthew Clayton, a yacht sailor who died after his boat collided with the Ballina breakwall. Clayton was not wearing a lifejacket when he set out from Yamba, and his boat was not suitable for the rough conditions. Tributes were paid to Bill Ewen and Frank Petsch, two volunteer rescuers who died while responding to the call for help.

Down the lens of her camera, Ange Tedling watched the little boat duck through the rough swell, its lone sailor so determined to cross the treacherous bar beyond Yamba breakwall that his gaze never broke from the horizon.

The rundown boat, weighed down by multiple engines and missing a mainsail, rang alarm bells in Tedling’s mind. But she had no idea she was capturing the man’s final journey. Tributes at the Ballina breakwall after yacht sailor Matthew Clayton and two volunteer rescuers, Bill Ewen and Frank Petsch, died.

That evening, Matthew Clayton’s yacht would collide with the Ballina breakwall and sink, triggering a tragic emergency operation that ended in the deaths of two rescuers and marked the final journey of Matthew Clayton. Tedling, a traveller originally from Western Australia who has lived on a yacht for more than a year, had walked to the Yamba breakwall to photograph seabirds about 11am on May 4.

She was speaking to a fisherman when they spied a 20-foot yacht, called Orion, zipping towards the open sea.

‘For a little boat, he was going pretty quick,’ Tedling said. ‘I said to the fisherman, ‘This guy – surely he’s not going to go out today? ’. ’ It was not an ideal craft to handle the big, messy swell or to traverse the Clarence River bar where, two months before, a yacht had capsized, killing two rescuers.

The first red flag was no mainsail, and then the second red flag was three outboards. She later found out two of the outboard engines might not have worked. Tedling watched Orion until the boat disappeared.

‘I basically said to this fisherman, ‘Shit, I’m really concerned about him. Like, I don’t know if I should contact the authorities’. ” The next morning, Tedling heard about the incident in Ballina on ABC radio, and called the coast guard to report what she’d seen in Yamba. In the weeks following, Tedling said, she got to know the people who knew Clayton.

He was from Caloundra originally and had been living on the yacht near the Calypso Caravan Park for nine months. He was down on his luck, and he didn’t have much money, and he had obviously chosen to live on his boat because he was experiencing severe hardship. Notwithstanding his circumstances, Clayton was a man of character. A local takeaway business owner, quoted only as Dave, toldThe Ballina coastal bar is considered one of the most treacherous in the country.

Clayton had spoken about sailing north towards Brisbane and had bought a cheap 14-horsepower engine online, Dave told the local news outlet. Water police had allegedly moved Clayton on. NSW Police declined to answer questions about their interaction with Clayton, given the matter is before the coroner. It doesn’t matter, anyway, because the vessel was not really a sea-going type, blue-water vessel.

It’s more of a river boat. Bill Ewen, 78, and Frank Petsch, 62, died while responding to a call for help from a member of the public who saw the Orion yacht in distress off Ballina on the evening of May 4. TheirClayton, who was in his 50s, was found dead after washing ashore.

He was not wearing a lifejacket, although Tedling’s photos showed he appeared to be have been wearing an old, loose lifejacket when he set out from Yamba. Marine Rescue NSW volunteers Bill Ewen, 78, (left), and Frank Petsch, 62, died after their rescue boat capsized. Clayton did not signal for help. He may have already been swept from the yacht by the time the alarm was raised.

‘He probably didn’t have a radio,’ Tedling said. ‘He may or may not have had flares. I really don’t know because it depends on what the wreckage shows. But if the boat was broken up into smithereens I doubt they’ll find much at all.

’ NSW Police said there was a strong chance the yacht had broken up or had been moved in persistent rough conditions. Specialist divers from the Marine Area Command will assess the situation when conditions permit.

However, any further action will be dependent on safety considerations. The Ballina coastal bar is considered one of the most treacherous in the country





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Matthew Clayton Yacht Ballina Breakwall Collision Rescue Yamba Clarence River Bar Yacht Sailor Yacht Yamba Breakwall Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht Yacht

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