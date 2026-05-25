Yalu Sentenced to Deportation After Shocking Allegations of Amputation

Yalu, who agreed to amputate Tal’s leg, was sentenced to deportation after the Supreme Court trial heard shocking allegations of how Tal spent years asking people to amputate his leg, claiming he suffered chronic pain linked to a workplace injury.

The Supreme Court trial heard shocking allegations of how Tal spent years asking people to amputate his leg, claiming he suffered chronic pain linked to a workplace injury.

Yalu agreed to amputate Tal’s leg, saying he believed he was helping relieve Tal’s suffering rather than intending to seriously injure or kill him. Yalu broke down in tears during sentencing on Monday, apologising to Tal’s family. The court confirmed Yalu will be deported back to Vanuatu upon his release. Victim impact statements from Tal’s son, two brothers, and sister were also read out to the court.

Tal’s brother John Janos Tal said he didn’t understand how “something so gruesome happened to such a gentle man”. The court heard that Yalu amputated Tal’s left leg above the ankle using a battery-powered circular saw after agreeing to perform the procedure for a $5000 fee. The trial also showed CCTV footage allegedly showing the moment the amputation took place and the aftermath of the amateur surgery.

Jurors were told attempts to stop the bleeding using sticky tape and plastic shopping bags as makeshift tourniquets were unsuccessful. Tal attempted to apply a tourniquet to himself before driving away from the park and contacting emergency services, but died from blood loss. After Friday’s verdict, Tal’s family believed the grandfather may have suffered from body integrity dysphoria, a rare condition where a person believes part of their anatomy does not belong to them.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards said Tal had been “shopping around” for someone willing to amputate the limb, saying Tal had repeatedly approached strangers asking for help because he was “in pain” and believed “nobody was helping him”. Edwards said Tal organised almost every aspect of the encounter himself and directed parts of the process once the amputation began





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Yalu Tal Amputation Chronic Pain Body Integrity Dysphoria Circular Saw Battery-Powered CCTV Footage Amateur Surgery Blood Loss Tourniquet Emergency Services Shopping Around Chronic Pain Body Integrity Dysphoria Circular Saw Battery-Powered CCTV Footage Amateur Surgery Blood Loss Tourniquet Emergency Services

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