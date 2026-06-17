Yarra Park Master Plan Sparks Battle Over Public Space vs. Event Infrastructure

A proposed 15-year master plan for Yarra Park, the green space around Melbourne's MCG, aims to streamline major events with permanent infrastructure but has raised alarms among residents who fear the loss of their community park to commercial use.

A controversial 15-year master plan for Yarra Park , the grassy parkland surrounding the Melbourne Cricket Ground ( MCG ), has ignited a fierce debate between event organizers and local residents over the future of the public space .

Proposed by the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), the plan aims to eliminate the need for permits for "well-managed events" and install permanent underground infrastructure, including water and power facilities. The stated goal is to reduce reliance on temporary generators and ad-hoc setups, which often damage the grounds and create noise and disruption for nearby communities. The plan notes the precinct suffers from a lack of basic amenities, highlighting there is only one public toilet available.

Despite being located within the City of Melbourne, the MCG's management body, the MCC, handles day-to-day park management, while final approval rests with the state Planning Minister, Sonya Kilkenny. The MCC and City of Melbourne council argue the upgrades will balance the park's dual roles as a vital gathering place for major Victorian events and a green space for everyday community use.

However, a vocal group of residents, represented by daily park visitor Elisabeth Vodicka and community groups like the East Melbourne Group, fear the changes will lead to the stealth privatisation of public land. They argue the plan will transform the beloved park into a semi-permanent commercial event venue, diminishing community oversight and access.

Vodicka points to the park's existing condition during events, describing it as "terrible" with cars, mud, and disruption, and warns that the master plan would embed these conditions for 15 years, removing appeal rights for residents. The community's concerns are amplified by the park's importance as one of the few accessible green open spaces for residents in the inner-city suburbs of Melbourne and Yarra.

Yarra Mayor Stephen Jolly has demanded an emergency meeting with the minister, accusing the City of Melbourne of being "asleep at the wheel" and stating the plan would effectively turn the park into a "full-time sports and concert space" by dropping restrictions on commercial use. In contrast, a City of Melbourne spokesman emphasized the park's dual purpose, noting it would soon host a carnival atmosphere for the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia, and Lord Mayor Nick Reece clarified the amendment was state-led, with the council vowing to advocate for a balanced outcome.

The new plan replaces a 2020 version and awaits final approval, leaving the park's character at a crossroads between its heritage as a community green space and its evolving role as an event overflow zone





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