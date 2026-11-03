Yeo wary of Luai as Kangaroos defend 72-year World Cup final record against Samoa

Australia captain Isaah Yeo says the Kangaroos face a major test containing former Penrith teammate Jarome Luai when they meet Samoa in Sunday's World Cup semi-final in Sydney, with Australia's 72-year record of reaching every World Cup final on the line.

Australia captain Isaah Yeo has backed his side to contain former Penrith teammate Jarome Luai when the Kangaroos face Samoa in Sunday night's Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Sydney.

The match carries a 72-year record for Australia. Not since 1954, when Great Britain edged out France 16-12 at the Parc des Princes, have the Kangaroos failed to qualify for the World Cup final. Samoa enter the clash after outscoring Tonga four tries to three last weekend, but they ultimately went down 20-18 in a nail-biting clash in Parramatta.

Also read Kangaroos Forward Pack Defends Performance Ahead of Rugby League World Cup Semi-Final vs Samoa

Isaah Yeo assesses Jarome Luai's threat to Samoa

Luai was at the heart of everything Samoa did well against Tonga, with his inch-perfect kicking game causing the Tongans headaches all night. If anyone knows the threat Luai poses, it is Yeo. The pair won four NRL titles together at Penrith between 2021 and 2024, and the Panthers have not made a grand final since Luai joined the Tigers in 2025. I much prefer playing with him than against him, Yeo said.

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He is outstanding, and I just feel like he goes to another level in that arena. You can see he has become a real leader over the years in the NRL, and once he goes into that space, he grows another leg, Yeo said. I thought he was outstanding for them the other night, and obviously in the beaten side, but I thought he was really good, physical as well.

He put on a good shot at one point and let them know. We will certainly have our work cut out for us there. Yeo believes Luai has thrived with the added responsibility of being the senior playmaker with both club and country, having played second fiddle to Nathan Cleary at the Panthers. That is why he chose to leave Penrith: he wanted to be that player, Yeo said.

We loved having him at Penrith, obviously, but I think that was just what he thought was his next sort of level and where he could grow. Look, he has done a wonderful job there. As much as that stuff gets written throughout the media, I thought he has been really good over the Tigers, and you see him in arenas like this, and he is outstanding. I love watching the journey.

Samoa squad features former Penrith Panthers players

I love being a part of it as well, Yeo said. Samoa's side has a heavy Penrith flavour, with former Panthers Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu plus current ones Izack Tago and Brian To'o lining up alongside Luai. We have got our old assistant attacking coach Ben Gardiner as their head coach as well, Yeo pointed out.

What I do know is I know they bring a lot to that side, and we are going to have to do a really good job on them. That is probably a big part of why Samoa has been so good over these last few years and really built. I feel like there is a real good Penrith flavour in there and that they are all contributing.

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Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has again backed the Queensland spine of Harry Grant, Tom Dearden, Cam Munster and Reece Walsh to get the job done against Samoa. There was no place for Latrell Mitchell in the side, with Walters opting for Bradman Best and Kotoni Staggs in the centres. While Cam Murray was seen training away from the main group on Tuesday morning at Kogarah, Yeo played down the possibility of the South Sydney second-rower missing the Test.

He was a little bit tight there on our captain's run last week, so we pulled him out, Yeo said. That is more just precautionary, our big day is in two days' time, so it is all just making sure he is right for that session there, but he should be fine. Munster also finished the training session fractionally earlier than his teammates, but the Australian skipper once again dismissed any possibility of the livewire playmaker missing the match.

Kangaroos captain confirms fitness ahead of semi-final

He was talking rubbish out there the whole time, so no, he is fine, Yeo said. Meanwhile, Yeo reiterated his desire to stay at the Panthers despite the delay in getting his three-year extension with the club across the line. I have always said I would like to finish in Penrith or see that out, he said. I think we are pretty close in that regard.

I have left it all a bit on the back burner, obviously, since the prelim and I am trying to be fully focused here. But that is all sort of working in the background.