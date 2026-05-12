Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation wins major compensation payout over Solomon Hub iron ore mine

The Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation won a major compensation payout of $150m from Fortescue in a case that lasted for decades. This is the largest compensation payout in native title history. The mine caused cultural and social harm, including destroying 140 heritage sites.

The federal court ruled in favour of the Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation in a culmination of its decades-long fight. Justice Stephen Burley found that miner's Solomon Hub iron ore mine caused cultural and social harm, including the destruction of 140 heritage sites, and ordered the mine's owner Fortescue to pay $150m in compensation to traditional owners over cultural losses caused by the mine.

YNAC was awarded exclusive native title rights to their land in 2017, but compensation case was lodged in 2022 after Fortescue's failed appeal of their native title claim. Justice Burley calculated the value of the cultural loss to traditional owners at $150m, with their economic losses at just $100,000





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Mining Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation Fortescue Solomon Hub Iron Ore Mine Native Title Compensation Cultural Damage Economic Loss Cultural Sites Spiritual Harm Smoke Ceremony On-Country Court Hearing

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