Yotam Ottolenghi on His Favorite Australian Foods and His Return to Vivid Sydney

Yotam Ottolenghi, an Israeli-born British chef and a frequent visitor to Australia, discusses his excitement for the chance to reacquaint himself with some of his favorite Australian foods and explore more of our native produce. He shares his standout picks among them, such as Sydney rock oysters, native pepperberry, finger lime, and lemon myrtle.

It’s no secret that many of the world’s top chefs have a soft spot for Australia n cuisine. Some of them, like Nigella Lawson and Yotam Ottolenghi , are known to be particularly fond of our foods, particularly pavlova - a dessert that Ottolenghi mentioned he always makes sure to have when visiting Australia .

Ottolenghi, an Israeli-born British chef, is back in Sydney for Vivid, where he will be hosting a lunch and dinner takeover at Martin Place on May 29 and 30. As part of his excitement for the trip, Ottolenghi is eager to reacquaint himself with some of his favorite Australian foods, particularly Sydney rock oysters, native pepperberry, and finger lime. Ottolenghi anticipates experimenting with more of our native produce and exploring flavors like lemon myrtle and beet





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Australia Food Culinary Yotam Ottolenghi Sydney Rock Oysters Native Pepperberry Finger Lime Lemon Myrtle

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