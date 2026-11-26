This article examines the thematic parallels between Nathan Fielder's You Can See Everything and Abbas Kiarostami's 1990 film Close-Up, exploring deception and media manipulation.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary You Can See Everything draws significant inspiration from Abbas Kiarostami's 1990 masterpiece Close-Up. The 2024 film examines the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes through a lens of blurred reality and performance. This creative approach mirrors the techniques used in the earlier Iranian cinema classic. Both works challenge viewers to distinguish between constructed narrative and authentic human behavior.

The Shared Legacy of Deception and Performance

Close-Up tells the true story of Hossein Sabzian, a man who impersonated the renowned director Mohsen Makhmalbaf. Sabzian convinced a family that he would film their lives, leveraging his assumed identity to gain their trust. Kiarostami captured the trial and subsequent interactions, creating a complex tapestry of fact and fiction. The film explores how Sabzian used the persona of Makhmalbaf to achieve a sense of respect he could not find in his daily life. This narrative of impersonation parallels the story of Elizabeth Holmes, who similarly cultivated a fabricated persona to deceive investors.

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Kiarostami's Innovative Documentary Techniques

Abbas Kiarostami introduced groundbreaking methods in Close-Up by inserting himself into the narrative. He filmed the trial and reconstructions of events, blurring the lines between observer and participant. The director used specific camera lenses to focus intensely on the faces of his subjects. This technique invites the audience to scrutinize the micro-expressions of deception. Fielder and Oppenheim employ similar strategies in their portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes. The use of extreme close-ups in You Can See Everything echoes the visual language established decades earlier in Tehran.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Authenticity

Josh Oppenheim stated that Close-Up is among his top five films of all time. He noted that the film influenced his understanding of using movies to manipulate reality. The narrative in Close-Up features Mohsen Makhmalbaf interacting with Sabzian, adding another layer of complexity. Kiarostami later revealed that some of these interactions were staged for the camera. This admission challenges the viewer to question the authenticity of every scene. The family in Close-Up remains skeptical of Sabzian's claims, arguing that he is still performing a role.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The thematic similarities between these two films highlight the evolving nature of documentary storytelling. You Can See Everything continues to resonate with audiences due to its exploration of truth in the digital age. Kiarostami's work from 1990 laid the groundwork for such meta-cinematic experiments. Both directors use the medium to reflect on the power of perception and belief. The influence of Iranian cinema on contemporary American documentaries is evident in this comparison.

Cinematic Evolution and Narrative Depth

While You Can See Everything is not a direct copy of Close-Up, the influences are clear. Both films utilize the concept of artifice to reveal deeper truths about their subjects. The awkward and reality-folding moments in Fielder's work mirror the emotional encounters in Kiarostami's film. The distinction lies in the cultural contexts and the specific methods of mediation. Kiarostami's approach was more integrated, while Fielder maintains a distinct distance. Yet, both creators invite the audience to engage critically with the material presented.