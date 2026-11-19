The retired British ocean liner Queen Elizabeth 2, which sailed from 1969 to 2008, is permanently docked at Port Rashid in Dubai and now operates as a floating hotel with 447 rooms, including six accessible rooms.

The Queen Elizabeth 2, a retired British ocean liner that sailed from 1969 to 2008, is permanently docked at Port Rashid in Dubai and today operates as a floating hotel.

The ship spans 13 decks and is accessed via six bays of lifts and eight stairways. Rates start from 207 dollars a night, and the ship has 447 rooms, including six accessible rooms. The address is Mina Rashid, Bur Dubai, 6769 Dubai, UAE. It is a hotel stay remembered long after check-out.

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Check-in is swift and the key packet includes a map which highlights onboard venues and opening hours. The ship is a 25-minute walk from public transport stops, so having a car helps; parking is free. The port's isolated location requires a car for getting around or frequent use of rideshare and taxi services, which can quickly add up. I feel a flutter of excitement as the directions to my room include board the ship.

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Inside a QE2 Signature Room

I have never been on a cruise before, so this is my very first night spent on water. I ascend to One Deck and walk along a well-kept corridor with carpet of a vivid pattern and polished timber wall panelling. It seems to respect the history of the QE2 without feeling dated. My Signature room is surprisingly spacious.

A small walk-in wardrobe sits beside the simple bathroom, which lacks colour but is functional. I requested a sea-view room when booking, and half of the ship's windows face land, so I am glad I did. Through the porthole windows, I see evening lights shimmering across the water. Closing the magnetic porthole covers elicits a smile as they click shut.

I dine at The Pavilion Restaurant, aft of One Deck, during cooler weather, though it is currently closed due to high heat. My meal starts with grilled octopus served with saffron aioli which is creative but lacks a prominent char taste. A delightfully delicate ricotta and spinach ravioli follows, enhanced with truffle oil. Lido Restaurant is the air-conditioned back-up to The Pavilion during warmer months and is the go-to buffet spot.

Dining and Bars on Board

The Golden Lion has classic pub food and is open until late with pool and darts. Queens Grill and The Chart Room are temporarily closed and in-room dining is currently unavailable. The Maritime City promenade is a 30-minute walk, but a stay on QE2 elicits more local exploration. My after-dinner stroll reveals former duty-free stores as sizeable as airport counterparts.

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The QE2 theatre is wide open, as is the stage. The Travellers Cove Museum exhibits the history of QE2 and of Cunard Line, her original operator. Guests can see massive copper-alloy propellers displayed next to Queen Elizabeth 2 on a Legacy Tour. If you are short on time, book a heritage tour of the ship's key sights.

Exploring the Ship at Night

I pass through a casino with stacks of poker machines, two libraries, the door to the bridge, which is sadly bolted, the Mauretania-themed function space and an open-air deck. Even at 1am, I am still crossing paths with families and their young children. It seems I am not the only visitor excited to have all-night access to one of history's greatest ships. If only the pool and gym shared that vitality: both close at 7pm.

Tastefully preserved and highly recommended, but one night is ample. On longer Dubai stopovers, consider a more central location. A lowlight is that the port's isolated location requires a car for getting around or frequent use of rideshare and taxi services, which can quickly add up. Chris Chamberlin enjoys maximising his points to travel the world in comfort and, as a points coach, helping others to do the same.

From showering on a plane to stretching out in a double bed in the sky, Chris knows all the tips for flying in style without breaking the bank. His adventures have taken him on almost 1000 flights aboard more than 80 airlines, earning lifetime frequent flyer status along the way. Follow him on Instagram @chris_chamberlin.