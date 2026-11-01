Lisa Briggs was given a 3 per cent chance of surviving five years after stage 4 cancer spread through her body, yet she is still alive 12 years later thanks to targeted therapies. Oncologists say rising numbers of Australians now live long-term with incurable cancer amid gaps in survivorship care.

Lisa Briggs often wonders what it would be like to wake up and feel normal, just for a day. The 44-year-old lives with incurable cancer and each morning checks for changes to her breathing and mentally scans her body for unfamiliar pain.

Subtle shifts in how she feels can trigger panic. She asks herself whether a new symptom could be a side effect of her medication or a sign the cancer has spread. She describes the worry as a tab that stays open on a computer, running silently in the background all the time. When the anxiety becomes paralysing, Briggs closes her vivid green eyes and settles her mind.

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She focuses on her gratitude for being alive and her love for her two children, Jasmine and AJ, and her husband, Kirk. By the time doctors understood her illness, the cancer had spread, invading her liver, spleen and lymph nodes, and riddling her bones. The prognosis was devastating: a 3 per cent chance of surviving five years. Yet 12 years later, Briggs is still here.

The whiteboard in the kitchen of her home in Doreen, in Melbourne's north-east, is a testament to that. There she scrawled the defiant words I am not a statistic in big, bold, black letters. Briggs is one of a growing number of Australians living for years with incurable cancer. She is not imminently dying, nor is she ever likely to be rid of the disease.

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New Therapies Help People Live Longer With Incurable Cancer

Not so long ago, a stage 4 cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. The disease had metastasised, meaning it had spread far from where it first formed and was attacking distant parts of the body. Now, revolutionary advancements in new targeted therapies alongside pioneering immunotherapy and novel drugs mean rising numbers of people are living with incurable cancer for longer.

For some, like Briggs, the disease has become a chronic illness of sorts, kept at bay by a brutal regimen of drugs. She takes at least 10 tablets a day to stay alive and be well enough to care for her children. The tablets are a mix of targeted cancer therapy drugs, cholesterol and heart medication, probiotic supplements, and pills to counter debilitating side effects such as reflux or sudden changes to her mood.

Professor Michael Jefford, director of the Australian Cancer Survivorship Centre at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, describes the rise of long-term survivors as a new paradigm. Since the emergence of immunotherapy and targeted cancer therapies there has been a much bigger number of people living longer term, the oncologist says. But because they are relatively new treatments, we are assuming some people may actually even be cured eventually, he says. We just do not know yet.

More Australians Face Ongoing Cancer Treatment

More than 2.6 million Australians are forecast to be living with a cancer diagnosis by 2050, an increase of almost 1 million people over the next 25 years. About 44 per cent of those are expected to have a cancer that is not yet cured and will require ongoing treatment.

Researchers predict that breakthroughs in immunotherapy, a treatment that boosts the body's immune system to fight cancer, and targeted therapy, which focuses on specific features of cancer cells to stop the disease growing and spreading, will continue to propel survival rates higher than ever before. They also predict that breakthroughs in immunotherapy and precision oncology, such as targeted therapy that blocks malignant cell growth, will continue propelling survival rates to record highs.

While early detection and treatments have improved dramatically, it remains difficult to determine who will be a long-term cancer survivor. Questions remain about why individual responses to these transformative treatments can vary so profoundly between patients. The differences are thought to be driven by a complex mix of biological, genetic and lifestyle factors, and even the specific type of tumour.

Jefford says there is an enormous amount of uncertainty about whether treatment will work and, if it does, how long it will last. Sydney cancer researcher and oncologist Professor Bogda Koczwara says the distinct human experience of living indefinitely with advanced and incurable cancer is increasingly being recognised as its own unique form of cancer survivorship.

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When you are first diagnosed, people are happy to cheer you on for a short haul, but running out of stamina later is a real thing, she says. People want to return to normal, but for survivors living with advanced cancer the old normal never returns. There is a new normal, which is completely different. Koczwara says those living in the limbo of incurable cancer have been left floundering.

These individuals have significant, unique needs, and so do their caregivers, she says. While people cured of cancer linger in dread of a relapse, Jefford says those surviving for years while enduring relentless treatment face a different kind of fear. They might have ongoing consequences from their treatment, he says. They might be worried about developing another cancer.

Gaps In Survivorship Support For Long Term Patients

They might feel that they have changed as a person. At the moment there are glaring gaps in cancer survivorship support for people like Briggs. Jefford says the cancer system has been set up to do a good job of diagnosis and treatment, but it is almost like a conveyor belt of diagnose, treat, and then off you go. We are leaving people lost in transition, he says.

If you have a knee replacement or a heart attack, you automatically get rehabilitation afterwards. We do not do that with cancer. The breathlessness began during Briggs's second pregnancy. Her chest felt tight, like she could never get enough air in.

Then she developed a wheeze and a severe fatigue she had never felt before. She estimates she went to the doctor 16 times in 10 months. Her GP put her symptoms down to exhaustion and pregnancy-related asthma, the case of a woman stretching herself too thin. At the time she was working as an osteopath and exercise physiologist, running her own sports medicine clinic.

She was pregnant and had a lively toddler at home. But months after her son was born, she still had a persistent, throbbing pain in her back. One morning, as she was buckling her young daughter into a car seat, she coughed up blood into a tissue. The days that followed are a blur.

She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, and it was there that her life with incurable cancer began.