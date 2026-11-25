Attorney-General Todd Blanche dodged questions Tuesday about the Justice Department's investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, while Trump confirmed reporting on the scandal was accurate.

Attorney-General Todd Blanche faced reporters Tuesday and repeatedly dodged questions about what investigation the Justice Department conducted into Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and his affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The news conference was meant to focus on the administration's cyberscam crackdown, but reporters pressed for answers on the Nvidia scandal. The inquiries were not without basis. After successfully pressuring Nvidia's board into reinstating the chief executive 11 days after he was ousted, President Donald Trump said Blanche had confirmed there was no evidence Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. Trump also said there was no reason to believe Huang's return posed a security risk.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang 11 Days After Resignation Over Spy Allegations

Blanche Dodges Questions On Investigation

They did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he, himself, was exonerated, Trump told CNBC in the hours after Huang's comeback was announced. Blanche, who knew these questions were coming, did his best to dodge and weave. The first question was whether the Justice Department investigated Huang, or whether the conclusion was reached without an investigation.

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Blanche responded by saying what the president said is that he talked to a lot of people going into the decision that he made to encourage the board to reinstate Huang. He added that to the extent the Department of Justice had information that Huang was committing crimes or something like this, that is something that he would have certainly told the president, had it been true. Asked again whether Huang had been investigated, Blanche pushed back.

What does that mean, Had Huang been investigated? For what? I do not understand the question, Blanche said. Even the reporting from the various leaks or sources or whatever was out there did not suggest that Huang himself was under some sort of investigation.

Blanche said on November 12 that his department was looking into allegations about Huang. On Tuesday, he argued that was different from an actual investigation. The FBI, law enforcement looks into things all the time. It does not necessarily become an investigation, Blanche said.

Justice Department Confirms Criminal Probe

But last week, the Department of Justice confirmed it was leading a criminal investigation into whether Megaspeed, the company where the Nvidia boss's mistress Alice Huang was an executive, was responsible for diversion of chips in violation of US export control laws. A still from a video news report shows Alice Huang with Jensen Huang at a dinner in Taipei in mid-2025. Blanche was also asked about the export investigation.

He said the export investigation is still ongoing and he did not know what reporters were talking about. We have hundreds, if not more, export investigations going at any time, Blanche said. Asked whether Nvidia was cooperating with government efforts to get to the bottom of whatever was going on, Blanche replied: When you say, Get to the bottom of what is there, I do not know what folks are asking me about specifically.

Some reporters could be heard murmuring at that response. You are mocking me, Blanche said. But when you said, Get to the bottom of what is there, what are you asking about? It was a slippery performance, in which Blanche repeatedly tried to make journalists feel as though they were inquiring about something that never happened.

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Attorney General Provides No Real Answers

The attorney-general provided no real answers and only elicited more questions about what exactly transpired behind closed doors that resulted in Huang's remarkable comeback at the US president's behest. FBI director Kash Patel, who was also at the news conference, said he had nothing to add to Blanche's remarks.

It is a strategy the Trump administration might be able to get away with at a news conference, but it will not work under the scrutiny of congressional oversight, which is coming. Crucially, at the same time as Blanche was out there obfuscating over the allegations about Jensen Huang, and saying he would not comment on leaks to the media, Trump effectively confirmed the reporting about Huang and Nvidia was true.

According to the New York Times, the journalist who, along with her colleagues, broke much of the Nvidia spy scandal, Trump said: You really had it, amazing. As Trump widens the power of the presidency to include playing God with CEOs, the pile of people below him who could face severe consequences over this imbroglio continues to grow. Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary, is already being hauled before Congress. Blanche must surely answer questions over his role, too.

Watergate Comparisons Emerge Amid Scandal

Marco Rubio, the secretary of state and national security adviser, cannot stay silent forever, even if he was a voice of reason behind the scenes. Vice President JD Vance, having been appointed by Trump as an emissary between the administration and Huang over the past week, is up to his eyeballs in it. The word Watergate is passing plenty of lips around Washington, and not just because Bob Woodward has a memoir out.

This scandal has the potential to consume the administration, and gaslighting will not cut it.