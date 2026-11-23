Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek says Labor is fighting domestic violence with one arm tied behind its back as the Coalition and One Nation oppose digital duty of care laws. The government is negotiating with the Greens to pass the reforms before parliament rises.

Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek says Labor is fighting against domestic violence with one arm tied behind our backs because the Coalition and One Nation oppose the government plans to regulate the online sphere.

The government is negotiating with the Greens to pass its digital duty of care reforms before parliament rises at the end of the week. Plibersek used a speech in question time to accuse the opposition of sitting idly by while children are exposed to violent pornography and abusive grooming. You should be offended by this material and joining with us to stop it, rather than being offended by being called to account for doing it, she said.

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Plibersek accuses opposition of allowing filth

Band with us to stop this material, Plibersek told a heckling opposition on Monday afternoon. She said it is extremely concerning that those opposite do not know they are voting to allow the continuation of this filth being fed to our children. Plibersek added that the material is spilling over into the real world. The digital duty of care bill has already passed the House of Representatives.

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It seeks to hold tech giants responsible for content seen by adults and children on their platforms. The bill lists harms including the promotion of gender-based violence and threatening to post intimate images without a person consent. The proposal covers social media, AI chatbots, search engines and apps. The Coalition has refused to negotiate on the laws, saying they amount to political censorship.

The decision by the opposition to abandon the proposal has left the Greens as the sole negotiating partner in the Senate. Speaking in the House on Monday, Plibersek lamented the Coalition and One Nation opposition to the laws. She said the most likely perpetrators and victims of sexual violence are teenagers. You are allowing the continuation of that behaviour, Plibersek told Coalition MPs.

Nationals MP challenges minister claims

Nationals MP Darren Chester rose to challenge Plibersek statement. He demanded evidence for the minister claims against the opposition. Suggesting that any member on this side of the House has supported or in any way reflected on that conduct in a positive way is reprehensible and simply untrue, Chester said. Plibersek responded by saying a vote against the bill was one supporting children being exposed to violent and sexualised content.

If you do not know that you are voting for that, more shame on you that you have not paid enough attention to what this legislation does, she said. You should be ashamed of voting to allow this stuff, Plibersek said. Both the government and the Greens have expressed their desire to pass the legislation before the end of the week. That timing falls just before the one-year anniversary of Labor under-16 social media ban.

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Greens demand sue big tech right

The minor party is seeking to enshrine a right for Australians to sue big tech platforms for harm caused. The Greens are also demanding penalties of 10 per cent of platforms global revenue for breaches of the laws. The debate continues as the government tries to secure the votes needed in the Senate. The Coalition remains opposed, and One Nation is also against the plan.

Plibersek argues the reforms are needed to protect children from serious online harms. She says the opposition should join the government rather than object to being held accountable. The bill remains central to Labor online safety agenda. With the Greens as the only negotiating partner, the coming days will decide whether the reforms pass before parliament rises.