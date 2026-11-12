Usman Khawaja's memoir Sabr claims whole team knew about 2018 sandpaper scandal

Usman Khawaja's new 430-page memoir Sabr reveals that the whole Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal and explains why he stayed silent for eight years.

Usman Khawaja's new memoir Sabr has caused a major stir by claiming the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal known as sandpapergate.

In the book, Khawaja writes with startling candour: Of course I bloody knew what was happening with the sandpaper. Until now, a polite official fiction about the sandpaper had prevailed. Nobody knew about it except the three players who publicly took the fall. Those players were captain Steven Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera doing the deed.

Also read Usman Khawaja Claims Whole Team Knew About Ball Tampering

The three served their suspensions long ago. In the years since, the national team has put sandpapergate well behind it under the genial and thoroughly decent leadership of Pat Cummins. Or rather, it had until last week. Now Khawaja has poked the dormant coals, and they are glowing red-hot.

We did it as a team, he writes. If that is true, it means several members of the current national line-up were implicated, including Cummins. Sabr is an unusually detailed sporting memoir at 430 pages long, and an unusually honest one. It is an excellent guide to what makes the man tick.

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Khawaja Family Migration Story

Khawaja was four years old when his parents brought him and his two brothers to Australia. The family also had the option of migrating to America, but Khawaja's father loved cricket, and Americans did not play the game. So Australia it had to be. Usman grew up determined to play for the national team.

At the age of 21, he was selected to play for New South Wales. In 2011 he was called up to Australia's Test team, becoming the first Muslim to wear the baggy green. Sabr is an Arabic and Urdu word meaning patience. Sabr has been the key to Khawaja's success.

Patience Key to Khawaja Success

It was why I was able to do what I did, he writes. During his career, Khawaja was dropped from the national team eight times. Often he felt his career was stymied by racist stereotypes about the laziness of subcontinental players. I couldn't prove it, but it looked like discrimination, he says of an early selection snub.

Sometimes, when Khawaja tells a story in this book, you sense the other parties involved would, if consulted, tell the same story in a very different way. For example, the Australian selectors might say the fact that they dropped Khawaja eight times also means they picked him eight times. When a teammate called him stubborn once, Khawaja viewed it as the greatest of compliments. The author of these pages is a man of unyielding moral convictions.

He always stands up for what he believes in. He values integrity over all else. Khawaja is what philosophers would call a deontologist. He believes that telling the truth is an absolute good, and an absolute moral duty.

Khawaja Refuses to Lie About Scandal

This brings us back to sandpapergate. When Khawaja claims that the whole team knew about the sandpaper, it is extremely hard to doubt that he is telling the truth. One thing this book makes crystal clear is that its author is not a liar. So why didn't he tell the truth eight years ago?

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According to Khawaja, he wanted to, but was talked out of it by two men he respected. One was Steven Smith. I don't want to drag anyone else into this, Smith told him. The other was the Australian team's head coach Darren Lehmann.

Telling the truth would only make things worse, Lehmann said, according to Khawaja. You can come out and say all this stuff, but will it really help anything? This question has taken on fresh resonance now, following Khawaja's revelations. Uzzy, Lehmann also said, in Khawaja's account, unfortunately this affects everyone, mate, not just you.

Philosophical Conflict on Truth

That too was a prophetic remark. On the evidence of this book, Khawaja does have a slight tendency to believe that the demands of his conscience trump everything else, including the interests of those around him. He is also a bit quick to forget that other people have moral convictions too, which happen to differ from his own. Lehmann, for example, sounds like what philosophers would call a consequentialist.

For consequentialists, telling the truth is an ethical act only if telling it will do more good than harm. Khawaja, on the other hand, is what philosophers would call a deontologist. He believes that telling the truth is an absolute good, and an absolute moral duty. In this week's raging debate about Khawaja's book, these two philosophical approaches have been going head-to-head.

Neither approach is provably right or wrong. They are just different ways of dealing with an eternal human conundrum. I'll tell you one thing, though. If I'm reading someone's autobiography, give me the work of an uncompromising truth-teller any day.

Khawaja hasn't phoned his book in, as many sportspeople do. He hasn't shied away from telling awkward truths. Sometimes Sabr is more revealing than its author probably wanted it to be. But that too is a sign that Khawaja has written a very good book. Sabr by Usman Khawaja is published by Penguin ($50).