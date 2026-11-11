Young Adelaide adult dies from meningococcal disease as South Australia records 22 cases

A young Adelaide adult has died from invasive meningococcal disease, the state's first death this year and 22nd case. SA Health says close contacts received preventative antibiotics.

A young adult in Adelaide has died after contracting invasive meningococcal disease, SA Health confirmed on Wednesday. The death is South Australia's first from the bacterial infection this year and the 22nd case recorded in the state.

The case was initially confirmed on Saturday, October 31, by the health minister and chief public health officer. SA Health said data confidentiality meant no details about the deceased person could be provided. Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier had previously said close contacts of the infected person were given preventative antibiotics. No further meningococcal cases have been reported to SA Health.

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Meningococcal Cases Rise in South Australia

The death comes amid a sharp increase in meningococcal disease cases across South Australia. There have been 22 cases recorded in the state so far this year, compared with 13 at the same time in 2025. Of the 22 cases recorded in 2026, 20 have been linked to serogroup B, while one was identified as serogroup Y and another was non-serogroupable. Following the diagnosis, SA Health identified multiple close contacts, with seven people offered antibiotics to help prevent further transmission.

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Health authorities warn meningococcal disease can progress rapidly and become life-threatening within hours if not treated quickly. Failure to receive treatment once symptoms are detected can increase the risk of disability and mortality. Early symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness and sensitivity to light. A distinctive rash may also develop, appearing as small red or purple spots that can rapidly spread and resemble bruising.

In infants and young children, warning signs can include irritability, drowsiness, refusal to eat, leg pain, cold hands and feet, a high-pitched cry and pale or blotchy skin. Health Minister Blair Boyer recently urged South Australians to ensure they were protected against the disease through vaccination. He said, I think sometimes there can be a tendency for us to get a bit blasé about things like this because we think they might be a problem of the past.

Vaccination Program and Symptoms Advice

Authorities encouraged parents to vaccinate children younger than 12 months, or students in Year 10, as these groups are eligible for the state's free vaccination program. While vaccination provides protection against several strains of meningococcal disease, health authorities warn it does not prevent all infections. People should remain alert for symptoms even if they have been vaccinated. SA Health is urging anyone who develops symptoms consistent with meningococcal disease to seek urgent medical attention immediately.

A South Australian man died from the disease in 2023, underscoring the seriousness of the infection. The latest death has prompted renewed calls for vigilance and vaccination across the community.