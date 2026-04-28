Young Australians Face Early-Career Struggles but Long-Term Prosperity Expected, Research Finds

New research from the e61 Institute suggests that while young Australians may struggle financially in their 30s due to modern economic pressures, they are likely to achieve lifetime prosperity comparable to their parents. The study highlights inheritances as a key driver of inequality among Millennials and calls for policy reforms to address intergenerational equity. The upcoming federal budget aims to tackle these issues, with potential changes to capital gains tax and housing policies.

Young Australians are likely to achieve financial prosperity comparable to their parents over their lifetimes, according to new research from the e61 Institute. However, they face significant financial pressures in their 30s due to economic challenges their parents did not encounter.

The study highlights that those with wealthy parents, who stand to inherit substantial bequests, will fare better in the coming years, with inheritances expected to be the primary driver of inequality among Millennials. Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have announced that the upcoming federal budget will address intergenerational equity, targeting Australians in their 20s, 30s, and 40s who feel the economy and housing market are stacked against them.

The budget, set for May 12, is expected to reform policies that critics argue favor older Australians while exacerbating housing and rental costs. However, e61 principal economist Jack Buckley notes that the budget’s focus on intergenerational inequity overlooks how income, wealth, and tax dynamics shift as people age. He points out that the average inflation-adjusted income for a 35-year-old in 2023 is around $90,000, nearly 80% higher than in the late 1980s.

Yet, median household wealth remains stagnant at about $380,000, similar to previous generations at the same age. Buckley attributes this to older Australians benefiting from surging asset values, particularly in housing, which are lightly taxed. Despite slower early-career income growth, younger Australians are expected to see stronger earnings later in life, thanks to higher wages and the superannuation system.

The research underscores that people in their 30s are particularly squeezed by policies absent in their parents’ era, such as extended education periods, HELP and HECS repayments, and the 12% superannuation guarantee. These factors strain their current incomes as they save for homes and start families, slowing income growth compared to earlier generations. Over time, however, higher wages and superannuation contributions are projected to align their wealth with their parents’ levels.

Buckley warns that the housing price surge has created an inheritance boom among older Australians, which will exacerbate inequality within generations rather than between them. He suggests that reforms like an inheritance tax, proposed in the 2010 Henry tax review, could encourage older Australians to spend their wealth rather than amassing inheritances, though such measures are politically contentious.

Meanwhile, there is broad support for revising capital gains tax (CGT) in the upcoming budget, with organizations like the ACTU and St Vincent de Paul Society advocating for changes. Reports indicate the government may scrap the 50% CGT concession introduced in 1999 and revert to the original inflation-adjusted system from the 1980s. Any CGT changes are likely to apply only to new acquisitions, not retroactively.

Westpac chief economist Luci Ellis cautions that while CGT adjustments may boost government revenue, their effectiveness depends on asset price trends. She argues that tax tweaks alone may not fully address issues like revenue shortfalls or housing affordability, emphasizing the need for broader economic strategies to navigate global challenges and technological advancements





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