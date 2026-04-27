Young Australians Face Early Career Struggles but Will Eventually Match Parental Prosperity, Research Finds

A new study by the e61 Institute reveals that while young Australians may face financial hardships in their 30s due to policies like HELP repayments and superannuation guarantees, they are likely to achieve long-term wealth comparable to their parents. The research highlights the role of inheritances in driving inequality within generations and suggests that tax reforms, such as changes to capital gains tax, could help address wealth disparities.

Young Australians are expected to achieve financial prosperity comparable to their parents over their lifetimes, despite facing significant economic challenges in their 30s, according to new research by the e61 Institute.

The study highlights that while Millennials may struggle with financial burdens such as higher education costs, HELP and HECS repayments, and the 12% superannuation guarantee, these policies will ultimately contribute to stronger earnings and wealth accumulation later in life. The research indicates that the average inflation-adjusted income for a 35-year-old in 2023 is around $90,000, nearly 80% higher than in the late 1980s, though median household wealth remains stagnant at $380,000, similar to previous generations at the same age.

The e61 Institute’s findings suggest that the primary driver of inequality among Millennials will not be generational differences but rather disparities within the generation itself, fueled by an 'inheritance boom' from older Australians who have benefited from surging asset prices, particularly in housing. While older generations have seen their post-tax income rise to 95% of that of younger workers—up from 61% in the 1990s—the wealth gap within generations is expected to widen as inheritances are distributed unevenly.

The research also notes that policies like the capital gains tax (CGT) concession, introduced in 1999, have contributed to wealth accumulation among older Australians, though reforms such as an inheritance tax or changes to CGT could help redistribute wealth more equitably. The Australian government, led by Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has signaled that the upcoming federal budget will address intergenerational equity, focusing on policies that support younger Australians.

Proposed changes include overhauling the CGT concession, which currently offers a 50% discount on taxable gains, reverting to an inflation-adjusted system. However, economists like Westpac’s Luci Ellis warn that such tax adjustments may not fully address broader economic issues like housing affordability or revenue shortfalls. The budget is expected to introduce reforms that encourage older Australians to utilize their wealth rather than hoarding it for inheritances, though political resistance to measures like inheritance taxes remains a hurdle





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Young Australians Intergenerational Equity Housing Affordability Capital Gains Tax Wealth Inequality

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Young Australians Expected to Prosper Despite 30s StrugglesResearch indicates young Australians are likely to achieve similar lifetime prosperity to their parents, though they will face financial challenges in their 30s due to factors like housing costs and taxes. Inheritances are predicted to be a major factor in wealth inequality. The upcoming federal budget aims to address intergenerational equity.

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