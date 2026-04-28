Young Australians on Track to Match Parents' Wealth, But Patience is Key

New research from the e61 Institute suggests young Australians are unlikely to be financially worse off than their parents, despite facing early career challenges like high debt and delayed homeownership. The study highlights the importance of longer careers, superannuation, and inheritances, while also pointing to the need for fiscal reforms to address frontloaded costs and boost productivity growth.

Recent research indicates that while young Australians face significant financial hurdles early in their lives, they are unlikely to ultimately be worse off financially than their parents.

However, achieving comparable financial stability will require greater patience and a longer timeframe. A study conducted by the independent think tank, the e61 Institute, reveals a complex financial landscape for younger generations, characterized by slower income growth, increased participation in tertiary education, and delayed entry into the property market. These factors create substantial financial pressure during crucial life stages, such as saving for a first home and starting a family.

Despite these challenges, the research suggests that earnings for young Australians are projected to strengthen as their careers progress, bolstered by longer working lives, larger superannuation balances, and anticipated inheritances from their parents. The core issue, according to e61 principal economist Jack Buckley, isn't necessarily that younger Australians will be poorer overall, but rather that the current fiscal system disproportionately burdens them with costs during periods when they have the least financial capacity.

This includes the repayment of substantial HELP debts (Higher Education Loan Program) and mandatory superannuation contributions of 12% of their income, both occurring while they are simultaneously attempting to save for major life purchases. The data demonstrates that the average inflation-adjusted income of a 35-year-old in 2023 is approximately 80% higher than that of a 35-year-old in the late 1980s, reaching around $90,000.

Furthermore, the median household income for a 35-year-old today stands at approximately $380,000, aligning closely with figures from previous generations at the same age. This suggests that while the path to financial security may be more challenging, the ultimate outcome isn't necessarily predetermined to be negative. A significant factor influencing future financial outcomes is expected to be inheritance. Baby Boomers, having benefited from rising asset prices, are poised to transfer substantial wealth to their children, creating a potential inheritance boom.

However, this wealth transfer is likely to be unevenly distributed, potentially exacerbating inequality within generations. The e61 report highlights that proposed reforms aimed at easing financial burdens on young Australians, such as implementing an inheritance tax or removing capital gains tax exemptions on family homes, may present unforeseen challenges and could be less effective than anticipated. Buckley proposes an alternative approach: increasing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to capture the wealth released as inheritances are spent.

This revenue could then be redistributed through increased benefits for low-income households and income tax relief, providing support to those who need it most. He emphasizes that a sustainable solution ultimately hinges on boosting productivity growth. Australia’s current fiscal system was designed with the expectation of stronger productivity gains than are currently being realized. Addressing this underlying issue is crucial for securing the long-term financial well-being of future generations.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has indicated a focus on intergenerational equity in the upcoming federal budget, acknowledging the importance of addressing these concerns. The research underscores the need for a nuanced understanding of generational finances, moving beyond simplistic narratives of winners and losers and focusing on systemic issues and potential policy solutions. The report suggests that focusing on productivity growth and a more equitable distribution of wealth, particularly through inheritance, are key to ensuring a financially secure future for young Australians.

The complexities of the current system require careful consideration to avoid unintended consequences and maximize the benefits for all generations





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