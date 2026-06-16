Young Australians Turn Away From Newspapers and Radio, Embrace Social Media and AI for News

The 2026 Digital News Report shows a steep decline in newspaper and radio use among under‑25s, rising interest in news and politics, and growing reliance on TV, social media, online sites and generative AI chat‑bots, while trust in media hits a decade low.

A recent analysis by the University of Canberra's News and Media Research Centre reveals a dramatic shift in how young Australians consume news. The 2026 Digital News Report shows that more than sixty percent of people aged 18 to 24 have never turned to newspapers for information, and over half have never used radio as a news source.

The same cohort relies heavily on television, which still reaches 57 percent of the population, but is rapidly being overtaken by digital platforms. Social media now ranks second, with 56 percent of all respondents indicating they get news from sites such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Online news sites follow closely at 52 percent, while emerging technologies like generative AI chat‑bots are beginning to make an impact, with almost ten percent of Australians reporting that they ask tools such as ChatGPT or Gemini for news updates and even follow‑up questions. Interest in current affairs is rising among younger Australians after several years of decline. The report notes a twelve‑point jump in news interest among 18‑ to 24‑year‑olds since 2024, lifting overall engagement to 47 percent.

Political interest is also on the upswing, with people under 35 now showing higher levels of political curiosity than older age groups for the first time. Despite this growing appetite for information, the market for traditional outlets continues to shrink.

Forty percent of all Australians who previously relied on newspapers and radio have abandoned those channels, and television's dominance is threatened by the rapid expansion of short‑form video and influencer commentary on platforms like TikTok, where nearly half of the 18‑24 cohort say they watch news content. The study highlights a nuanced picture of trust and preference.

While nearly half of the respondents say they prefer news that does not push a particular agenda, only 17 percent actively seek outlets that echo their own views, and a similar share look for sources that challenge them. Public service broadcasters such as ABC and SBS enjoy a relatively positive perception, especially among younger adults, with almost half of all news consumers believing these organisations contribute positively to Australian life.

In contrast, 39 percent of right‑leaning participants view public service media as detrimental. Trust in news globally is at a ten‑year low, sitting at 37 percent, with the steepest declines recorded in the Philippines, Ireland, Thailand, Peru and Poland. In the United States, trust has fallen to 25 percent overall and 15 percent among right‑leaning citizens, with major networks like CBS, Fox and CNN experiencing double‑digit drops in credibility over the past year





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