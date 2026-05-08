Young boy's critical illness after inhaling non-edible cake decorating powder

A young boy, Dustin "Dusty" Wildman, fell critically ill after inhaling a metallic rose gold decorating powder while his mother prepared a Bluey-themed birthday cake. The toddler had to undergo emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma. As his condition improved, his breathing tube was taken out, and he began breathing on his own. Dusty's parents expressed their gratitude for the support they received and continue to warn people to check their kitchen for 'non-edible dusts'.

A young boy who fell critically ill after inhaling non-edible cake decorating powder is improving but is not out of the woods just yet. Dustin "Dusty" Wildman inhaled a metallic rose gold decorating powder while his mother, Katie Robinson, prepared a Bluey-themed birthday cake for a friend's child last Friday.

The 14-month-old had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the powder — which had turned into a paste — from his lungs and was placed in an induced coma. As the toddler's condition began to improve, his family were overjoyed when his breathing tube was taken out on Thursday and Dusty began breathing on his own. Dusty has had his breathing tube taken out and now has high-flow oxygen through nasal prongs. He is doing well breathing on his own.

His meds have decreased but he is still in a drowsy state. The doctors are happy with his progression, however, they are still unsure about the lasting effects on the lungs. Friend and fundraiser organiser Rochelle Evrard added Dusty was a 'little warrior' who was now able to have 'much longer for cuddles with mum today' after his breathing tube was taken out.

Dusty's parents, who are maintaining a vigil by his bedside at Queensland Children's Hospital, expressed their gratitude for the support they had received. The family continue to warn people to check their kitchen for 'non-edible dusts'. Doctors sent away the decorative powder for testing and discovered it contained copper and zinc compounds. The metal-based powder involved in the incident was labelled 'for use on removable parts' — wording Robinson believes is vague and open to interpretation.

The supplier has since removed the product from sale and contacted stockists, requesting it be destroyed





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Cake Decorating Powder Non-Edible Toxic Emergency Surgery Induced Coma Breathing Tube High-Flow Oxygen Drowsy State Lasting Effects On The Lungs Removable Parts Edible All Edible Parts Toxic Products Metal-Based Powder Supplier Stockists Contacted Requested Destroyed

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